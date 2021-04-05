Gecko's seeks major expansion on Hertel; other city projects up for review

Gecko's Bar & Grille wants to bring a whole new look to a corner of Hertel Avenue.

Jack Syracuse, the owner of Gecko's at 1462 Hertel Ave., is planning an expansion that entails tearing down the current building and constructing a much larger two-story restaurant at the corner of Hertel and Norwalk Avenue.

"It will create a new destination along Hertel Avenue and has the potential to increase other surrounding businesses," according to an application to the Common Council for a special-use permit.

Plans call for construction of a two-story building with a new first-floor dining room, a dining room on the mezzanine level overlooking the ground floor, and exterior patio space on both levels – the lower one partially covered.

Total occupancy will be 135, including 40 for the main dining room, 26 for the second floor, 33 for the first-floor patio and 12 for the upper patio.

Besides the permit, the $675,000 project on the 0.8-acre site will also require major site plan approval by the Planning Board, one or more variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, easements and a demolition permit. Richard Syracuse and Patrizio Gentile are also involved in the venture.

