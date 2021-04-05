 Skip to main content
Gecko's seeks major expansion on Hertel; other city projects up for review
Gecko's Bar rendering

A rendering of the proposed new and larger Gecko's Bar & Grill on Hertel Avenue.

 Image courtesy of the Buffalo Planning Board

Gecko's Bar & Grille wants to bring a whole new look to a corner of Hertel Avenue.

Jack Syracuse, the owner of Gecko's at 1462 Hertel Ave., is planning an expansion that entails tearing down the current building and constructing a much larger two-story restaurant at the corner of Hertel and Norwalk Avenue.

"It will create a new destination along Hertel Avenue and has the potential to increase other surrounding businesses," according to an application to the Common Council for a special-use permit.

Plans call for construction of a two-story building with a new first-floor dining room, a dining room on the mezzanine level overlooking the ground floor, and exterior patio space on both levels – the lower one partially covered.

Total occupancy will be 135, including 40 for the main dining room, 26 for the second floor, 33 for the first-floor patio and 12 for the upper patio.

Besides the permit, the $675,000 project on the 0.8-acre site will also require major site plan approval by the Planning Board, one or more variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, easements and a demolition permit. Richard Syracuse and Patrizio Gentile are also involved in the venture.

Delaware Consumer Square revision

The Westchester County national shopping center company that owns Delaware Consumer Square in Buffalo wants to rearrange the sprawling 22.57-acre retail plaza from nine separate parcels into five, to make it easier to finance or potentially sell any of them.

DLC Management Corp. of Tarrytown, which owns the complex, said it has no plans for any new structures. However, the proposed alignment eliminates inconsistencies in legal descriptions, and would also "reflect the ... use and mix of the tenants," according to a letter from DLC's attorney at Harris Beach.

Delaware Consumer Square currently consists of 2572, 2626, 2636, 2638, 2646, 2656 and 2658 Delaware Ave., as well as 2145 Elmwood Ave. and 50 Hinman Ave. The proposed changes would simplify it to a 1.22-acre property at 2656 Delaware; a 1.8-acre property at 50 Himnan; a 9.87 acre property that includes all or part of six current parcels; the existing 2658 Delaware; and a 9.15-acre property that includes all or parts of 2626 and 2646 Delaware.

The Buffalo Planning Board will review the request when it meets April 19.

Apartments at the Lyceum

St. John Kanty Lyceum

The former school or Lyceum building of St. John Kanty Church in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Community Services for Every1 is seeking a special-use permit to set up a small "human services facility" in the gym, cafeteria and commercial kitchen of the vacant former St. John Kanty Church school. That's part of its conversion of the building at 97 Swinburne into the Apartments at the Lyceum, with 37 units and 49 parking spaces.

The agency will use the space to provide community-based services for school-age children, youth and adults, including those with developmental disabilities, which is the agency's focus.

The church will still use the space 90 days per year for events and food preparation.

More restaurants on the way

• Deshontell Vernon and Danielle Barber wants to open Cuzzin's Event Venue in the banquet facility at 28 Memorial Drive, to host baby showers, small weddings, birthday parties or other gatherings.

• Jose Casteneda, owner of Don Tequila Mexican Restaurant at 494 Franklin St., wants to set up an outdoor sidewalk cafe around the corner on the Allen Street side, with five tables for up to 15 people.

• Zahid Rahimi wants to open a Halal Mexican pizza restaurant, called Chick Mex, at 1456-1458 Hertel Ave., with a capacity of 46 inside and 12 on the outdoor patio. "There isn't any halal Mexican eatery anywhere on Hertel or Elmwood," he noted in his application.

