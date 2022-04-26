Gates Circle project is in a 'blighted' neighborhood after all, court rules

TM Montante Development's aspirations to convert the former Millard Fillmore Hospital campus at Gates Circle into the new Lancaster Square neighborhood just received a financial boost from a state appeals court.

Citing a technicality, the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court last week overturned a lower-court ruling from December 2020 that found the city of Buffalo had acted improperly when it designated the Gates Circle neighborhood as an "Urban Development Action Area."

That new decision effectively reinstates the controversial designation by the city, which makes the 6.7-acre hospital campus, streets and surrounding property eligible for a lucrative set of special tax incentives that were designed to assist in redeveloping formerly city-owned blighted properties acquired through foreclosure or abandonment.

Those benefits – including a generous 20-year break on property taxes – were a key part of the financing package that Montante was counting on for its multiple redevelopment projects, particularly the renovation of the homeopathic hospital buildings that still remain.

But the designation was challenged by a local resident and development critic, Daniel R. Sack, who ridiculed the idea that the tony Gates Circle neighborhood could be considered "blighted." Sack sued the Buffalo Common Council and Montante, claiming that their action was illegal.

State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour ruled in Sack's favor in November 2019 and again a year later, annulling the city's resolution after determining that Sack had legal standing to sue as a taxpayer under common law. The judge described the UDAA zone as "gerrymandered" by including city streets and rights-of-way to meet the 60% threshold of public ownership, and he rejected the idea of the surrounding neighborhood as anything but wealthy.

But the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division disagreed that Sack had either common law or traditional standing to challenge the city's action, so it dismissed the complaint on the city's appeal without ruling on Sack's other claims.

"We are disappointed," said Sack's attorney, Arthur J. Giacalone, adding that Sack may appeal. "The Fourth Department is making an impenetrable barrier to that important issue by saying that Dan doesn't have standing, and saying it without explaining why."

TM Montante is spending $150 million to redevelop the Gates Circle site, which it acquired from Kaleida Health a decade ago after the health system closed the hospital and moved it into the Gates Vascular Institute at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Since then, the developer has been working to convert the sprawling campus into a mix of more than 500 residential units, senior housing, Class A office space, a small urban grocery store and a fitness center. Six major buildings are planned over time, including reuse of the original homeopathic buildings, as well as new construction.

Montante has sold pieces of the campus to Canterbury Woods and People Inc. for new senior housing projects, and it converted a former medical office building at 1275 Delaware into 33 apartments and commercial space. The developer also bought, renovated and reopened the 750-space Lancaster Square Parking Garage at 1277 Delaware.

It also has plans for a six-story apartment building adjacent to Canterbury Woods, as well as two additional new buildings to the south. And it is teaming up with Belmont Housing for Western New York on a $40 million plan to revive the remaining historic buildings into a mix of affordable and market-rate housing.

