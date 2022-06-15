Gas tax suspension offered only fleeting relief as prices near $5 a gallon

The relief Western New York consumers felt at the pump from the partial suspension of state and county gas taxes was short-lived.

Average gas prices in the Buffalo Niagara region are about 7 cents higher than they were two weeks ago, when New York first instituted a gas tax holiday and counties like Erie and Niagara began capping sales tax charged per gallon.

As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas reached $4.90 in the Buffalo Niagara region, according to AAA for Western and Central New York. That's lower than the average price statewide of $5.04 a gallon and the national average of $5.01. Over the past year, average prices locally are up $1.86 a gallon – a 61% increase.

“I couldn’t have ever imagined that those tax savings would be wiped out so fast by the oil companies,” said Paul Dziama of East Amherst while at an Amherst gas station Wednesday. “I’m frustrated.”

The price break from the gas tax suspension was quickly overpowered by the continued surge in gasoline prices, not just locally but across the country.

“When the tax cap originally went into effect, we did see prices drop the first week while they were going up around the country,” said Elizabeth Carey, spokesperson for AAA Western and Central New York. “It had an impact but unfortunately it was just not enough to offset these rising prices of oil and gasoline production and delivery.”

Between the tax initiatives by both the county and state, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had expected gas prices to go down by about 25 to 30 cents a gallon. That never came to fruition. The drop peaked at 17 cents on June 3.

“I think it is safe to say that everyone is a little disappointed with gas price trends,” said Poloncarz spokesperson Peter Anderson.

And since then, gas prices have risen rapidly. The average price nationally is up about 30 cents a gallon, topping the 24 cent increase locally, according to AAA data.

“It’s tough but what are you going to do,” said Sam Patta of Cheektowaga, while pumping gas in Depew. “We’re still cheaper here than a lot of other states and the national average.”

The prices are hitting people’s budgets hard, at a time when inflation is running at a 40-year high of 8.6% and rising interest rates are making it more expensive to borrow money or buy a house. It's forcing some drivers to cut back on travel. Others are trying to save by combining trips.

But it's not always enough.

“I can’t save as much money as I’d like to,” said Lauren Czosek of Buffalo. “I’m just trying to make it work.”

Rising gas prices have been hard on Duana Finks of Buffalo, who drives for Uber, Lyft and Doordash. She’s been unable to see her family in South Carolina and when her father died recently in California, she couldn’t get there for his burial.

“It’s crazy,” she said at a gas station in downtown Buffalo. “I’m spending thousands of dollars on gas. This is how we survive. We’re spending more money all the time, and you can’t do anything about it.”

Brooke Samol of Elma said typically she would fill her tank, but her budget is tight, so instead, she has been putting in about $20 of gas at a time.

“Sometimes that’s all I’ve got,” she added. “The prices are super unaffordable.”

It is not going to get much better anytime soon, Carey said.

Oil prices remain high – now at almost $115 a barrel. While supply is down, demand has not decreased – typical for the summertime after Memorial Day, despite the heightened prices, Carey said. The price of international crude has doubled since December, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions by the U.S. have also affected prices.

“It looks like prices are just going to keep going up and maybe we’ll catch a break after the Fourth of July holiday as travel tapers off,” Carey said.

As of last week, Erie County’s Office of Consumer Protection has not found evidence of price gouging by any local gas stations, Anderson said. Poloncarz had warned that county agencies would be monitoring gas station prices to ensure that the savings from the cut in the gas tax get passed on to consumers.

The state’s sales tax on motor and diesel fuel will remain suspended through the end of the year. Erie County is collecting tax on the first $2 charged per gallon of gas and diesel through February. Meanwhile, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties are collecting tax on the first $3 charged per gallon of gas and diesel.

Carey believes the high gas prices have not stopped people from traveling because they are determined to go after putting off planned trips during the pandemic. She also pointed out that airline ticket prices have been soaring as well, so people may think they can still get more bang for their buck by driving.

“We’re expecting people to take their trips, but if they thought about driving out West, say to national parks, maybe now they stay a little closer to home and go somewhere like the Finger Lakes, Thousand Islands or an East Coast beach,” Carey said.

Samol, for one, said she won’t be taking a road trip anytime soon.

“I feel like gas is usually the most affordable part of a trip, rather than going by plane or train,” she said. “It’s very sad.”

Dziama agreed. “Who can afford to go on vacation?” he asked.

