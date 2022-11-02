Gas prices on the rise in Buffalo Niagara region

Gas prices in the Buffalo Niagara region – which kept dropping as prices rose nationwide during the early fall – have started climbing, ending a more than four month stretch of steadily dropping pump prices.

The average pump price locally was $3.77 on Wednesday, up 10 cents from a week ago, according to the AAA of Western and Central New York. Nationally, prices have been falling again over the past three weeks, with the average price dropping 3 cents over the past month to $3.77.

Blame regional supply issues for prices in the Northeast bucking the national trend, according to experts. But the expectation is this price increase won't last long.

"New York State was kind of spared when prices started going up [nationally] recently, but now things have definitely reversed," said Elizabeth Carey, a spokeswoman for AAA of Western and Central New York.

Carey said factors like stalled imports to New York Harbor and a Pennsylvania refinery that was temporarily down for maintenance contributed to tighter supplies that led pump prices to rise.

"It's supposed to be short-lived," she said. "They just need to get things in check."

This is the time of year when gas prices tend to fall, as oil companies switch to lower-cost winter blends of fuel. And local motorists are still benefiting from gas tax holidays implemented earlier this year by New York State and by Erie and Niagara counties.

The state's average price on Wednesday was $3.83, up from $3.67 a week ago. Nationwide, gas prices held steady over the past week, AAA said.

According to Gasbuddy.com, the cheapest gas in the Buffalo Niagara region could be found for less than $3.40 a gallon at a handful of stations on Native American reservations and a pair of stations in Niagara Falls.

Nationally, gas prices have been dropping for three straight weeks.

"The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy.com. With those issues resolved, gas prices in the West have plunged. Even so, California's average pump price is $5.54, the highest in the country.

Gas prices in the Buffalo Niagara region are 30 cents higher than they were a year ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Gas prices locally fell below $3 a gallon in the fall of 2018 and dipped under $2.20 a gallon during the spring of 2020 as the Covid lockdown kept people at home and steeply cut into demand.

Prices started to rise steadily in December 2020 and began to soar in March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine roiled the world's energy markets. Gas prices peaked in the Buffalo Niagara region at around $4.90 a gallon in mid-June, just as the state and counties across New York to adopted a gas tax holiday that capped the sales taxes collected on gasoline.

The state’s sales tax on motor and diesel fuel was suspended through the end of the year. Erie County limited its sales tax to the first $2 charged per gallon of gas and diesel through the end of February.

Meanwhile, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties are collecting tax on the first $3 charged per gallon of gas and diesel. The Niagara County reduction is scheduled to end at the end of November.

Diesel customers are feeling the pain of rising prices even more. The average price of a gallon of diesel in the region on Tuesday was $5.70, up 57 cents a gallon in the past month and up 57% from a year ago, according to the AAA.

That high price affects fleets of delivery trucks that run on diesel.

"All of that gets passed on the consumer, so it's been challenging for the businesses," Carey said.

Gas prices are a hot political topic, especially with Election Day approaching.

President Joe Biden this week raised the threat of pursuing higher taxes on oil companies if they don't invest more in production and refining capacity.

“If they don’t, they’re going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions,” Biden said. Legislative action by Congress would be required for such a tax to take effect.

Biden criticized the oil companies' "outrageous" profits.

“Their profits are a windfall of war,” Biden said, in a reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions by Western nations that followed.

The CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, Mike Sommers, pushed back on Biden's remarks, saying his administration "should get serious about addressing the supply and demand imbalance that has caused higher gas prices and created long-term energy challenges."

"Oil companies do not set prices – global commodities markets do," Sommers said. "Increasing taxes on American energy discourages investment in new production, which is the exact opposite of what is needed."