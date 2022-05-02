Gary Quenneville to retire after 37 years at KeyBank

Gary Quenneville joined KeyBank as a management associate in 1985.

He went on to spend his career with the bank. Quenneville moved to Western New York over two decades ago and ascended the leadership ranks, becoming Key's top local executive.

Now Quenneville is retiring, effective June 1. His most recent role has been regional sales executive.

“We are grateful for Gary’s nearly 40-year tenure at Key, as well as his unwavering commitment to our clients, our colleagues and the communities we serve,” said Chris Gorman, Key's chairman and CEO.

Quenneville was Key's Western New York District president before Key acquired First Niagara Bank in 2016, a watershed deal that bolstered Key's local presence. Key is based in Cleveland, but Larkinville is the bank's Northeast headquarters.

After the First Niagara deal, Quenneville shifted to the role of regional executive for Key's newly formed upstate region. He added the duties of Buffalo market president from 2019 to 2021, until Michael McMahon was named to that role last year.

Quenneville has also served on the boards of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, D’Youville University, Heritage Centers, Say Yes to Education and the Buffalo Racial Equity Leadership Task Force.

Quenneville, a native of the northern New York town of Malone, joined Key in 1985 in Watertown. He went on to hold positions in Central New York and the Hudson Valley before moving to Western New York in 2000.

Matt Glynn

