Garwood looking at Albright-Knox's temporary home for expansion

The temporary home for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery on Buffalo's East Side may become a medical research and production facility a year from now.

The city's pre-eminent art museum – whose main home on Elmwood Avenue is under construction as part of a major expansion – has been housed at 612 Northland Ave., in a building located in part of the Northland Corridor light-industrial hub.

But the art gallery's lease expires in October 2022, and now Garwood Medical Devices is talking with the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. about taking over the space.

Garwood is a medical device maker whose BioPrax technology offers a minimally invasive joint-replacement device to reduce the risk of infections.

The company, whose technology was developed at University at Buffalo, is located in what's referred to as the "Red Shed" building at 665 Northland, where it currently has pilot production set up.

CEO Wayne Bacon said the company would retain that 6,000-square-foot facility, but also expand to assume the museum's 15,000 square feet, as well as the remaining 9,200 square feet of space that is still vacant in the building, for a total of 30,000 square feet in all.

"We're not sure when/if they will vacate, but we definitely put our hat in the ring," Bacon said by email.

