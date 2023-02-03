Thomas Garigen has a challenge.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Garigen is the new office practice leader for CannonDesign's Buffalo and Pittsburgh offices, which together include just over 200 employees working on projects in health, education, commercial, science and community sectors.

Among its recent local projects are Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.'s 201 Ellicott and D'Youville University's Health Professions Hub.

But most of its work is elsewhere, including its work on a high-rise pavilion for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, so it is not especially visible in its hometown.

The Buffalo native is trying to change that.

Q: How did you get to this role?

A: I directly came from Wendel, where I was business development director. My responsibility was managing all the assets, reporting directly to the CEO, trying to make sure our business development efforts were aligned and focused. This role has many more responsibilities than that, but that is a huge piece of it.

I have the advantage of not being an architect or engineer, but more of a business mind or business development mind. The design thing is super important. It’s who we are. But we have smart people already doing that, so I can kind of focus on the rest of it and make sure that, as a team, we’re succeeding.

Q: Are you as known locally as you want to be?

A: That is an absolute concern.

I know there are some really great things happening here already. But I don’t know how many people see Cannon as someone who can do their projects. And I think that’s something that we want to change

Q: How is the market?

A: It feels like there’s a lot of activity. When I sit on the early business development calls, the pipeline seems full. And it’s not just Buffalo. I’d like to see more projects based in Buffalo in that pipeline.

.

We like to do transformational projects. Our design culture is living-centered. We want to make projects and do projects that when people walk through and use them, it kind of transforms the way they’re living or going about their day. We like those big statement projects.

That’s not to say the other ones aren’t important, too, but we’re always looking for those.

Q: What challenges do you face in Buffalo?

A: There’s not a lot of huge projects happening here in Buffalo. We want to be engaged in the community, and thought of in the community, but the number of opportunities for us to do that and to make an impact in the community are just not as big as in some of the major cities.