Gamma North Corp., a window manufacturer, is closing its Alden manufacturing location and eliminating 85 jobs, according to a filing with the state Labor Department.

The notice said the plant, at 13595 Broadway, will close Oct. 29.

Gamma did not respond to a message on Wednesday to comment on the shutdown.

Gamma in 2012 acquired CBO Glass, which previously operated the Alden location, said Brian Lipczynski, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades union's business representative for the Gamma workers. Most of the workers at the site are represented by the union.

Workers at the Alden plant built windows that were transported for installation in skyscrapers. The company cited the cost of shipping materials to the Buffalo area, compared to manufacturing plants in Canada and Singapore, as a factor in the closing, he said.

"Ideally, another glass shop buys (the Alden plant)," Lipczynski said.