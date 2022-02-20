Game day spending, player payrolls, small-market economics: What public documents tell us about the Buffalo Bills

A new stadium may also involve a rebranding of the area surrounding it.

Snapshot: Orchard Park is pretty plain.

An October 2019 site from CAA-ICON and Populous makes that clear. The report, commissioned by the Bills, says Orchard Park lacks any “exceptional character” and some businesses on Southwestern Boulevard “negatively impact the principal image of the new stadium.”

Some additional excerpts:

• Southwestern Boulevard and Abbott Road, which run across the front of the current stadium and would do the same for the proposed new site, “could be enhanced and redefined as new front-door identities with a new stadium complex.” Regarding Abbott Road specifically, they said, “A future opportunity would be to reclaim and redefine this corridor as a signature boulevard in the spirit of some of the great streets and promenades (both past and present) of Buffalo.”