Game day spending, player payrolls, small-market economics: What public documents tell us about the Buffalo Bills

Most of it is hushed.
The Buffalo Bills’ negotiations with New York State and Erie County to build a new stadium in Orchard Park have been ongoing, complicated and quiet. Rarely will any of the parties at the bargaining table speak about the details of their talks.
But we do have something: A small trove of documents released by the state that gives insight into both the negotiating strategies and potential plans for a new stadium. They provide hints into the early planning process of Bills officials, and a glimpse at how far the money spent by fans – and paid to players – actually goes.
Here we take you inside some of those documents and put some key information into context:
The Bills and Sabres drive similar game day spending.
Snapshot: Bills and Sabres games generate a similar amount of spending per consumer, according to an economic impact analysis conducted on behalf of PSE.
In October 2019, researchers spent a two-day period conducting surveys of fans attending a Bills-Philadelphia Eagles game on a Sunday, and a Sabres-Arizona Coyotes game on a Monday. They asked about restaurant, grocery, retail, hotel, car rentals, gas and other spending associated with attending that game. (The cost of tickets was not included.)
The results were strikingly similar: Bills fans spent an average of $65.39 per person. Sabres fans, meanwhile, spent an average of $64.86 per person. Since the Sabres play downtown, 80% of that spending happened in the city. By contrast, only a third of the Bills-associated spending happened downtown.
Researchers also surveyed patrons at LECOM Harborcenter, which hosts many hockey tournaments. Per-person daily spending there was markedly higher – $108.44 – because of hotel stays.
Takeaways: Because of pure volume, the Sabres (41 regular-season home games) deliver more patron-spending impact than the Bills (eight home games). Attendance figures tell this story: During the five-year period included in the study, the Sabres' average turnstile attendance was 633,817 fans per season. The Bills, meanwhile, averaged 554,539.
Harborcenter, meanwhile, drew in an estimated 30,436 people for 15 events in 2019.
While downtown restaurants and bars benefit directly from arena events, those same establishments are likely busy on football Sundays, including for away games.
View it this way: Arena events can generate reliable cash flow in the city. Football games spark spending too, but in a broader way. Visit any Western New York-area grocery store or pizza shop on a game day and you’ll likely see long lines for tailgating and home parties.
PSE operations generate tens of millions in state income taxes.
Snapshot: According to the economic impact study, PSE operations were worth about $30 million to the state in 2019 income taxes.
That year, PSE paid $396.5 million in salaries. That figure includes the Bills and Sabres, lacrosse’s Bandits, Harborcenter and arena operations in Buffalo, all of PSE’s hockey, lacrosse and arena operations in Rochester, and its headquarters.
The Bills’ payroll, driven by gargantuan player salaries, was $238.6 million – a figure that will continually increase as the NFL’s salary cap is heightened. The Sabres’ payroll was about half as big, at $121.4 million. Miniscule by comparison were the Bandits ($1.9 million), Rochester Americans minor-league hockey team ($2 million) and the Knighthawks lacrosse team ($352,000).
All told, the Pegulas’ payroll resulted in an estimated $30.2 million in withholdings for state income taxes.
Takeaway: State income taxes go to Albany, not Buffalo or Erie County. And as an important aside, most of the millionaire athletes playing for the Bills and the Sabres live and spend their money elsewhere in the offseason, which minimizes the local impact.
But here’s the thing to remember: The state government will be responsible for funding the vast majority of the projected $1.4 billion stadium the Pegulas want to build, and it’s certain their negotiators have pointed out the year-to-year financial benefits of having an NFL team playing in New York State. (The New York Giants and Jets both play in New Jersey.) In that way, Buffalo being “New York’s only NFL team” – as you’ll often hear people say – is more than a sound bite.
In every way, in every league, Buffalo is simply small.
Snapshot: As a big-league market, Western New York is small.
Possibly smaller than you realize.
You’ve likely heard already that Buffalo is the second-smallest market in the NFL. The source typically associated with that distinction is Nielsen’s television market rankings, which place Buffalo at 53rd, ahead only of Green Bay (69th).
The revenue-sharing program, along with the NFL’s salary capthat prevents mega-market cities from outspending their comparatively smaller competitors, make it possible for the Bills to play in Buffalo.
It turns out that Buffalo manages to keep the second-smallest label even if you change the method of counting.
The PSE financial impact report uses a definition called a combined statistical area. A CSA links regions that have common economic ties, including work, tourism and supply chain. Buffalo’s CSA includes its immediate suburbs and stretches toward the Pennsylvania border.
Using the CSA measure, Buffalo still ranks second last in the NFL, and is one of only two markets in the league projected to show zero population or household growth between 2019 and 2024. (Pittsburgh is the other.) Buffalo is also second smallest in the NHL, ahead only of Winnipeg.
Takeaway: There’s only one way you can interpret the Western New York market as anything but small, and that’s to include Toronto.
Buffalo’s northern neighbor is one the biggest big-league markets on the continent. In the NHL data included in the PSE report, only a handful of regions are larger: New York-New Jersey, Southern California, Chicago, Washington, San Francisco-San Jose, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia and Miami.
For the Bills, Toronto’s hefty size and economic stature represents an opportunity to continually capture more business. The team has tried before, even playing some preseason and regular season games in Toronto, and it’s tricky: Canadians enjoy football, but their loyalties are spread among many teams. Turning Toronto into “Buffalo North” likely won’t happen, but even capturing a bigger slice of the market could be significant for the Bills.
Non-football stadium events are significant – but not a revenue game changer.
Snapshot: Individual Bills games generated an average ticket revenue of $5.2 million and an average paid attendance of 64,070 between 2015 and 2019. The report also included revenues of several concerts and a hockey event held during that time frame:
• One Direction: $2.4 million
• Guns N’ Roses: $2.6 million
• Jay-Z and Beyoncé: $4.3 million
• U2: $4.3 million
• Rolling Stones: $8 million
• World Juniors: $2.2 million
The average revenue, per non-football event, was just under $4 million and average attendance was just above 35,603. Both figures fall below what football games generated – and that was during a time frame in which the Bills were less successful on the field.
Takeaway: Bringing in more events generates significant cash flow, but there are limited acts that can fill a stadium, and the money generated varies widely. Also a caveat: Concert deals are private, but the industry norm is for artists and promoters to profit from ticket sales. That means Mick Jagger and the rest of the Stones benefited most from that $8 million at the turnstile, while the Bills got a cut of concessions, parking, merchandise and perhaps a rental fee.
A new stadium may also involve a rebranding of the area surrounding it.
Snapshot: Orchard Park is pretty plain.
An October 2019 site from CAA-ICON and Populous makes that clear. The report, commissioned by the Bills, says Orchard Park lacks any “exceptional character” and some businesses on Southwestern Boulevard “negatively impact the principal image of the new stadium.”
Some additional excerpts:
• Southwestern Boulevard and Abbott Road, which run across the front of the current stadium and would do the same for the proposed new site, “could be enhanced and redefined as new front-door identities with a new stadium complex.” Regarding Abbott Road specifically, they said, “A future opportunity would be to reclaim and redefine this corridor as a signature boulevard in the spirit of some of the great streets and promenades (both past and present) of Buffalo.”
• Adjacent Erie Community College, which the authors note has “experienced declining enrollment” because of “stagnant demographics,” could be “a desirable asset for parking-related uses.” That's likely an outdated statement, however. In the years since this study was conducted, the land immediately next to ECC has become the Bills' preferred site for a new stadium, meaning the college could become a prime spot for redevelopment.
Takeaway: This is all quite preliminary, and that October 2019 report was more of a brainstorm-inspired “what if?” document than an actual plan. But it does suggest that the area around a new stadium could be developed, and also suggests that revenue-generating retail should be part of the plan. The Bills have since hired a new consulting firm, Legends, to work on their stadium plans, which are likely more focused on the area around Erie Community College – not on Highmark Stadium, which will ultimately become a parking lot.
A future venue will be open air, not just an improved version of Highmark Stadium.
The reports and studies associated with this project hint at what you would expect: This is a stadium that should be fitted for the future.
The report includes images attributed to Populous of what an imagined new stadium could look like in each of the sites it reviewed.
Some tidbits from a section of the CAA ICON/Populous study that reflects the Bills’ vision:
• “Sports Betting should be considered in stadium planning as a future use & revenue opportunity,” according to the report, which emphasizes the importance of high connectivity within the stadium.
• The report also suggests considering an atrium-style enclosure for the stadium to shield fans from the harsher weather. This is consistent with the team’s plan to cover approximately 80% of seats with a partial roof.
Takeaway: This is a stadium designed to build on a business model that already works for the Bills. While it will likely be profitable for the team, the benefits to the region will be more intangible. A report from the engineering firm AECOM commissioned by the state put it this way: “By hosting one of only 32 NFL franchises, the Buffalo market receives a significant amount of recognition through national and international television, media and internet broadcasts. This exposure can serve to raise the profile of the Buffalo area in the eyes of corporations and individuals considering relocating to or visiting Western New York, in turn helping strengthen the overall economy of the area.”