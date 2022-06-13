Fund for Tops shooting victims aims to begin distributing money in late October

A fund for victims of the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket plans to close to donations on Sept. 20 and start distributing the money in late October, under a proposal released by its organizers.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has released proposed rules outlining who is eligible for payments, and setting target dates for a series of steps that will culminate in the distribution of the money. The public can comment on the plan – known as a draft protocol – at buffalo@nationalcompassion.org.

The Buffalo 5/14 fund is overseen by a 28-member steering committee, in partnership with the National Compassion Fund. As of Monday, the Buffalo 5/14 fund had received about $2.9 million in donations from 12,500 contributors.

The draft protocol represents the steering committee's suggestions of rules that should apply to the fund, with guidance from the National Compassion Fund, which has administered similar funds after mass casualty incidents.

The proposal lists five categories of eligibility:

• Legal heirs of those who were killed in the shooting. (Recipients in this category would receive the highest payments.)

• Those who were physically injured by gunshots or shrapnel in the attack.

• Those who suffered some other type of physical injury during the shooting, and who received medical treatment no later than May 21.

• Those who were present at the Jefferson Avenue store or its parking lot during the shooting and suffered psychological trauma.

• Employees of the Tops store who were not present when the shooting occurred.

In 22 other funds administered by the National Compassion Fund, only two made provisions for people who were not present. One was related to the collapse of a residential complex in Surfside, Fla., where residents lost their homes and possessions. The other was for a fund created after a mass shooting at a bank branch in Sebring, Fla., where the committee made eligible the branch manager, who was not present but whose staff was murdered.

The request to include employees of the Tops store on Jefferson who were not present was raised at the steering committee meeting and was included to receive public comment on the provision, said Jeffrey Dion, the National Compassion Fund's executive director.

The amount of money that would go to recipients in each category won't be determined until the fund is closed to donations, and the full amount to be paid out is known.

Plans call for the fund to be closed to donations on Sept. 20, about four months after it was established by Tops Markets with the National Compassion Fund. Tops contributed $500,000, making it the largest single donor.

The public comment period will wrap up with a town hall meeting, hosted by the steering committee, at 6 p.m. on July 21 at City Honors School. It will also be streamed live on Facebook. Organizers will review the draft protocol, discuss the application process, and hear comments from attendees.

Based on the comments it receives, the steering committee will decide whether to make any changes in its plan, and publish a final protocol by July 27.

Eligible recipients must apply to the fund in order to receive payments, and specify which category they are applying under. Online applications are expected to open about Aug. 16. Those without internet access will be able to call a toll-free number, 855-484-2846, for assistance. The deadline to apply will be Sept. 14.

As donations flow in after Tops shooting, the first grants are rolling out The donations add up to $3 million worth of commitments aimed at helping the community recover from the racially motivated mass shooting at a Tops supermarket. Now the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund is preparing to put some of that money into the hands of recipients, with $560,000 worth of grants going to 70 Black-led organizations.

The steering committee on Oct. 19 is expected to approve a plan for distributing the funds to recipients. The committee is co-chaired by the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the NAACP's Buffalo chapter, and Paul Vukelic, CEO of Try-It Distributing. Its members include Thurman and Patti Thomas, of the Thurman Thomas Foundation; Thomas Beauford, president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League; Peter DeJesus, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO; and Diane Colgan, senior vice president of Tops Markets.

“We are committed to a fair and transparent process where everyone has a voice,” Blue said. “We want to hear from survivors, donors, advocates and the community at large so we can make an informed decision about the distribution to all of these families.”

Fund organizers plan to start distributing money to approved recipients on a rolling basis on Oct. 24. The recipients will be free to use the funds however they choose.

A separate fund, the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, is addressing community needs apart from those of the victims of the mass shooting. That fund has received about $3 million in donations and pledges, and has distributed grants of about $560,000.

