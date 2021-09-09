Full renovation of Hyatt Regency Buffalo planned after Jemal wins hotel at auction

Buffalo's flagship downtown convention hotel is back in business, with a new owner – Douglas Jemal – preparing to take formal control.
The Hyatt Regency Buffalo reopened two weeks ago, under new managers from Aimbridge Receiver Services and with an upgrade underway after being closed for 18 months. It played host to the Green Bay Packers football team, and will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, as they play the Bills in Orchard Park on Sunday.
Jemal's company already has been spending millions of dollars on the hotel as the mortgage holder to bring the Hyatt back to life, but now he's taken that a step further. On Wednesday, he also won the foreclosure auction for the landmark property with a $15 million bid – the only offer on the table, although it's largely on paper since he's the one holding the debt of more than $24 million.
That will give his development firm full possession, once the papers are signed and the deed is transferred. "It’s another step forward, and we’ve got to think positive," Jemal said.
So far, he acknowledged, the hotel is only about half-occupied, as convention and travel business is still severely depressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center is closed for its own renovations for several more weeks. Erie County is spending $1.5 million to renovate and upgrade the convention center lobby with a new terrazzo floor, new wall coverings, repositioned front doors and new signage.
But the Hyatt's reopening is a vote of confidence for the city and its tourism industry.
"We are very excited about this," said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara. "It means that we are back in the business of truly selling Buffalo as a citywide convention and event destination, because of the importance of having that large property connected to the convention center."
Previously, Kaler said, Visit Buffalo Niagara "had been fielding calls since the closure" from worried event planners.
Now, though, Visit Buffalo Niagara's sales team is marketing Buffalo and the Hyatt as a destination for future years. "That gives those customers the confidence that their program will go on," Kaler said. "It's just critical."
Developed from the historic Genesee Building that sits on 1.8 acres and dates to 1922, the 16-story Hyatt opened in 1984, and was renovated in 2008 and 2009. It had been owned by Buffalo-based Snyder Corp.
The hotel has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. A disagreement between Snyder and Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp. led Hyatt to cancel its management agreement, lay off staff and close the hotel.
That prompted LNR Partners of Miami, the special servicer for the $20.5 million loan, to file for foreclosure in June 2020. The court appointed a receiver for the hotel, attorney Raymond Walter, who in turn hired Aimbridge to manage the property.
Meanwhile, talks continued between Snyder, LNR and Hyatt, and LNR put the mortgage up for sale without restrictions. Jemal won the bidding at $9.7 million. The only competing bids for the mortgage were Snyder and Canada's Wynn Group, which had planned to convert the hotel into residential apartments had it won.
"It was a long time coming, and it was an important asset to put together as part of the overall vision for downtown," said Jemal, who also owns the Statler, Seneca One tower and the Police Apartments. "It was extremely important to buy."
Jemal said he plans to fully renovate the hotel over the next six months, including all the rooms. That's taking longer than anticipated, because of a shortage of mattresses and furniture, but workers are also fixing and recommissioning the mechanical systems after the long closure.
The room count and hotel features will remain the same, including the ballrooms and meeting rooms, and Starbucks will be reopening next month. "We think it's going to be a fabulous hotel, in a great location," Jemal said.