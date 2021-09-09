Full renovation of Hyatt Regency Buffalo planned after Jemal wins hotel at auction

Buffalo's flagship downtown convention hotel is back in business, with a new owner – Douglas Jemal – preparing to take formal control.

The Hyatt Regency Buffalo reopened two weeks ago, under new managers from Aimbridge Receiver Services and with an upgrade underway after being closed for 18 months. It played host to the Green Bay Packers football team, and will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, as they play the Bills in Orchard Park on Sunday.

Jemal's company already has been spending millions of dollars on the hotel as the mortgage holder to bring the Hyatt back to life, but now he's taken that a step further. On Wednesday, he also won the foreclosure auction for the landmark property with a $15 million bid – the only offer on the table, although it's largely on paper since he's the one holding the debt of more than $24 million.

That will give his development firm full possession, once the papers are signed and the deed is transferred. "It’s another step forward, and we’ve got to think positive," Jemal said.