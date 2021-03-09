Fruit Belt housing project delayed to allow community talks

The nonprofit developers proposing 50 units of affordable housing in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood asked the Buffalo Planning Board to delay consideration of the project for another month, as they reach out to the community to resolve concerns and resistance.

Dunkirk-based Southern Tier Environments for Living and the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust want to construct a 33-unit apartment building at 326 High St., at the corner of Peach Street, along with five three-bedroom duplexes, one two-bedroom duplex and five single-family homes on scattered sites.

But the project met opposition when it came up to the board two weeks ago over a perceived lack of public notice and input.

Attorney Robert Knoer, board secretary for the Fruit Belt group, said the organization has scheduled a neighborhood Zoom meeting on March 24, and will be canvassing the neighborhood to provide more information on the project, before coming back to the Planning Board on April 5.

"The board had some comments and we take them very seriously," he said.

