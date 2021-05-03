Fruit Belt demolitions get thumbs-down from Preservation Board

An effort by a small church in the Fruit Belt to tear down two adjacent but dilapidated houses was rejected by the Buffalo Preservation Board, which urged the Common Council to deny the demolition applications and allow time for residents to get the neighborhood designated as a national historic district.

Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, which owns residential houses at 50 and 52 Grape St. in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood, wants to demolish the two deteriorating structures, which date to 1890 and 1869, respectively, according to documents filed with the Preservation Board.

Gethsemane, which dates to 1874 and is located at 55 Grape, is part of nearby St. John Baptist Church at 184 Goodell St.

Neither the church nor contractor Hannah Demolition indicated in their application why the houses need to come down or what would take their place, nor did representatives attend the online meeting of the panel on Thursday.

"No one told us that we were supposed to come before them to make a case or anything," Rev. Michael Chapman of St. John said, adding that the church would try to reapply.