Frontier Airlines will restart nonstop service between Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Fort Myers, Fla., starting Nov. 17.
The flight service will be offered four times a week.
“We are pleased that Frontier Airlines is bringing back its nonstop service to Fort Myers, a beautiful and popular location for many of our travelers,” said Kim Minkel, executive director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. “Nonstop service makes traveling much more convenient, which is great and welcome news.”