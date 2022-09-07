From UPS executive to hospital leader: South Buffalo native named Mercy Hospital president

Marty Boryszak grew up in South Buffalo, not far from Mercy Hospital, where his mother once worked. His parents and many of his friends still live there. He feels the neighborhood's work ethic, resilience and blue-collar toughness shaped him and his career, allowing him to rise through the ranks at UPS before joining Catholic Health System more than 13 years ago.

His South Buffalo roots will come in handy for his latest assignment: Boryszak on Wednesday was named president of Mercy Hospital, the largest hospital within Western New York's second-largest health system that nearly a year ago was the site of a lengthy labor strike.

"It's home for me," he said. "It just felt organic and natural, and so I feel good about it. I feel like it's the right thing. I'm excited about it. I don't want to use the word calling, but it was almost like, 'Yeah, let's go do this.' "

Boryszak's appointment, effective immediately, had been in the works for about a month before the formal announcement. Boryszak, 44, also will maintain his current position of senior vice president of acute care services at Catholic Health – a job he has held for three years – but he will based at the Abbott Road hospital.

Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said the change at Mercy Hospital is being made now as part of the organization's philosophy to put leaders in the right position at the right time, "where they can best meet the needs of our system." Current Mercy Hospital President Eddie Bratko will transition into a new role as Catholic Health's vice president for strategic deployment, helping the system accelerate its five-year strategic plan and make up lost ground due to the pandemic. Bratko, who also had a career at UPS before he came to Catholic Health, and Borysak have known each other for 25 years, which is expected to ease the transition at Mercy.

"We know the challenges before us require innovation and creative leadership, as well as exceptional operational skills to solve," Sullivan said.

Through the first six months of this year, Catholic Health has logged a larger-than-budgeted operating loss of $95.5 million on operating revenues of $597 million, according to a required disclosure to investors after a bond issuance this year. The omicron wave dealt a major blow to operations early this year, and staffing challenges have lingered, further eroding finances. In fact, Catholic Health spent more than $62 million on temporary agency staffing through the first half of 2022.

And Mercy Hospital plays a crucial role within Catholic Health and the Western New York health care scene. The South Buffalo hospital brings in more than $400 million in annual revenue and has 2,300 full-time-equivalent positions, or about one-third of Catholic Health's total revenues and total payroll. As the epicenter of Catholic Health's acute care services, it offers emergency care, the highest level of stroke and heart care and is a major provider of health care to the Southtowns, seeing more than 100,000 patients annually.

It also was the site of a nearly six-week labor strike last fall that disrupted health care in Western New York right as another wave of Covid-19 cases was forming. Boryszak was at the table with the union and helped craft a new contract that set staffing ratios, which raised the bar in local health care labor deals – a standard that rival Kaleida Health is working to exceed in its ongoing collective bargaining talks.

Now, nearly a year later, Catholic Health will lean on Boryszak's familiarity with the union and his South Buffalo connections to rebuild relationships, as well as his operational experience to bolster Mercy Hospital's position.

"There's no question that Mercy has been struggling," said Debbie Hayes, area director for Communications Workers of America, which represents union workers at Mercy. "There is an absolute need for a fresh start there, and I think the appointment of Marty Boryszak as president of Mercy will provide that fresh start for them. We're hopeful that Marty will pull a team together that will help sort out the issues at Mercy, and that there will be a work environment that our members will thrive in and where we know our patients will get excellent care."

Boryszak, a 1996 Canisius High School graduate, started to build his operational skills back in his days with logistics giant UPS. He worked for UPS for about a decade, starting by loading trucks to make money during his undergraduate years at University at Buffalo and later landing in Philadelphia as the regional finance director for the company's east-central region, covering a busy territory that included Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and part of New York and learning a thing or two about the effective delivery of services.

Boryszak's mother, who worked in various nursing roles at the former Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph over a more than 40-year career, helped lure him and his family back to Buffalo after she – unbeknownst to her son at the time – slipped his resume to a Catholic Health finance executive.

Boryszak joined Catholic Health as a finance director in 2009, on the day that St. Joseph Hospital – once targeted for closure by a state commission – became a campus under Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

He later became vice president of operations at St. Joseph Campus in 2012, then chief operating officer at Sisters Hospital (where he was born) in 2014 and president and CEO of Sisters Hospital in 2017. He was named senior vice president of acute care services in August 2019 as part of a larger reorganization of Catholic Health's senior leadership team.

Catholic Health credits Boryszak with leading several crucial initiatives, including the system's response to the pandemic, as well as the redevelopment of St. Joseph into a center for outpatient and ambulatory care.

That leads to his next challenge at Mercy.

Boryszak noted Mercy is still operating 40-plus fewer beds than it was before the strike, reduced capacity that traces to staffing constraints. And while Mercy has seen some success at hiring events recently, he said the hospital still has staffing holes on the night shift, and it remains a major challenge to find workers in specialized areas such as critical care. The patient demand is there now to fill additional beds at Mercy, he noted, but that would negatively affect staffing morale and care quality.

As Boryszak takes on the new role at Mercy, he's thinking back to his memories in South Buffalo. One lesson, in particular, stands out, which he believes will be crucial as he returns to the neighborhood.

"It's the golden rule: As long as you can kind of treat people a certain way, respect their role within the organization, their contribution, what they do, you can get people running in the same direction," he said. "I think that's the key to this stuff."