While high-profile projects ushered in the Buffalo Niagara region’s revival a decade ago, startups and entrepreneurs are pushing the area forward today.
Signs of community development are all around us.
From empty warehouses turned into apartments and mixed-use facilities, to craft breweries nestled in trendy neighborhoods, the region’s resurgence still has steam.
Now, as private and public funding continue to flow into the area, conversation about Buffalo’s growth and development has morphed into an important discussion about expanding opportunities for a larger portion of the region.
Simply put: What will it take to ensure that the area’s revival includes communities that have not been an integral part of community growth and development to date?
In Prospectus 2023, we capture the region's conversation about expanding opportunities. We asked area business and community leaders to share their views on progress made, opportunities ahead and the steps needed to ensure that more people are part of the community’s growth.
Along with shining a light on the necessity and challenge of expanding opportunities, Prospectus spotlights the progress made and opportunities on the horizon in sectors including banking and finance, higher education, real estate and development and health care.
Area business and community leaders are embracing the opportunity to innovate for a better tomorrow. There is optimism about growth and development across all sectors.
If the important conversation about expanding opportunity for more portions of the community turns to successful action, the story of the Buffalo Niagara region’s resurgence will be a beacon for other communities to follow.