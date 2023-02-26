Sheila Rayam Executive Editor Sheila Rayam is executive editor for The Buffalo News. A SUNY Buffalo State graduate, she previously served as executive editor of Gannett’s Mohawk Valley news operations and as community engagement editor at the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester. Follow Sheila Rayam Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While high-profile projects ushered in the Buffalo Niagara region’s revival a decade ago, startups and entrepreneurs are pushing the area forward today.

Signs of community development are all around us.

From empty warehouses turned into apartments and mixed-use facilities, to craft breweries nestled in trendy neighborhoods, the region’s resurgence still has steam.

Now, as private and public funding continue to flow into the area, conversation about Buffalo’s growth and development has morphed into an important discussion about expanding opportunities for a larger portion of the region.

Simply put: What will it take to ensure that the area’s revival includes communities that have not been an integral part of community growth and development to date?

In Prospectus 2023, we capture the region's conversation about expanding opportunities. We asked area business and community leaders to share their views on progress made, opportunities ahead and the steps needed to ensure that more people are part of the community’s growth.

Along with shining a light on the necessity and challenge of expanding opportunities, Prospectus spotlights the progress made and opportunities on the horizon in sectors including banking and finance, higher education, real estate and development and health care.

Area business and community leaders are embracing the opportunity to innovate for a better tomorrow. There is optimism about growth and development across all sectors.

If the important conversation about expanding opportunity for more portions of the community turns to successful action, the story of the Buffalo Niagara region’s resurgence will be a beacon for other communities to follow.