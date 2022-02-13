From the editor: Introducing Buffalo Next: expanded coverage of Buffalo's resurgence

The biggest news story in our region is Buffalo’s economic resurgence.
It touches everyone. The jobs we have. What we earn. Where we shop and live. Whether our kids stay or go.
Starting today, The News is expanding coverage to give you a deeper look at the changes and what they mean for you. New today:
For the past decade, the story of Buffalo’s economic resurgence was mostly about a gusher of public money bet on key industries – and about building. Lots of building.
As we enter the second decade, the story now is about what follows all those bets. An energetic startup scene. New demands on universities, which have been incubators of growth elsewhere. A health sector aiming to carve out bigger markets. More than a billion dollars in private investment transforming Buffalo’s landscape. An emerging green energy industry and the potential of the “blue economy,” Buffalo’s chance to be a climate refuge. And our large and growing sports industry.
That is a bigger story. It takes more reporters, deeper reporting, broader thinking and new kinds of storytelling.
Leading our expanded coverage will be David Robinson, who has covered Western New York business for 35 years and has led that coverage the past four years. Dave understands where we have been, how today’s developments connect with each other and how it all fits into a larger picture.
Jon Harris has joined the Buffalo Next staff to cover the business of health care, Natalie Brophy to cover technology and startups, and Janet Gramza to cover higher education as an economic driver. They join veterans Matt Glynn, who covers workforce issues, one of the hottest business stories these days; Jonathan Epstein, who covers real estate and development; and Samantha Christmann, who reports on retailing.
We aren’t done building our Buffalo Next team. We will soon add reporters to cover green energy and the blue economy, the business of sports and the regional economy.
Buffalo Next is our commitment to Western New York. Our region’s resurgence isn’t a sure thing. Whether we grow and create new opportunities – and whether everyone is part of the growth – depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take. At The News, our determination is to give you the information you need to make the best decisions.
Let us know about the people and businesses driving the second decade of Buffalo’s resurgence. Email Mike Connelly at editor@buffnews.com.