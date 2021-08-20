From surgeon to developer: Daghers' Cedarland dreams big on East Side

Growing up in Lebanon, Dr. Fadi Dagher remembers his mother telling him: "Dream, but dream big."
The former transplant surgeon-turned-real-estate-developer is taking those words to heart, and turning them into reality in Buffalo.
Together with his son, Dagher is taking aim at blighted properties on Buffalo's East and Lower West sides, transforming them into residential and commercial projects, with the goal of bringing life back to the neighborhoods.
They started with smaller investments and development ventures, starting with existing Waterfront Village office buildings and multifamily houses. But now their Cedarland Development Group has successfully developed enough other projects that it's giving them confidence to reach higher.
"We’ve experienced all different kinds of real estate," said Kevin Dagher, Cedarland's vice president, and son of the founder. "We’ve been learning a lot over the last 10 years, and now it’s starting to show."
Their Grid apartment building opened nine months ago on Main Street, just north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, with 217 mostly furnished apartments. The $33.8 million complex is fully leased by medical students, doctors and young professionals.
"Unheard of," the elder Dagher said, referring to the speed of leasing so many units. "The challenges were tremendous, but we were able to overcome this and finish on time."
Now the father-and-son development duo is turning their attention westward to Niagara Street and, especially, eastward to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. That's where they hope to invest upwards of $50 million or even $60 million on a pair of prominent redevelopment projects that will bring affordable housing, social services, job training and employment to a major intersection that has long been neglected.
"I think this is one of our examples of dreaming big," said Fadi Dagher. "It's our purpose to go to a distressed area like this."
The Daghers and Cedarland are an example of the new generation of real estate developers in Buffalo, who come from the outside and see new potential where others didn't in the past.
But instead of focusing their efforts on downtown Buffalo or the more established and trendy parts of the city, they're going into areas that have struggled in recent decades, with an emphasis on affordable housing, health and jobs.
"We want to be a neighborhood developer," Kevin Dagher said. "We want to bring new people to the city, because that’s how you bring a city up. So we need to be able to bring new people in, and we can do that by having available jobs and quality housing."
To be sure, they stress, these are still only tentative plans that could still fall through. Already, one of their potential partners for mental health counseling on Broadway fell through just three weeks ago. But the Daghers remain confident not only in their aspirations, but also in Buffalo.
"It comes from our belief and how much we believe in Buffalo," said Fadi Dagher – who came to Buffalo 20 years ago as a surgeon from Detroit, when he came here to pick up a liver for transplant.
"You can’t sell anything when you don’t believe in it. So because we love Buffalo, we can sell it," he said.
Its most recent success is the Grid, a four-story apartment building with 207 residential units. Located at 1155 Main St., with wings fronting on both Main and Dodge streets, it's on the site of the former Buffalo Tourist Lodge, an old and neglected motel that languished for years before Cedarland bought it.
The Grid includes a mix of market-rate studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments – with monthly rents starting at $1,125, $1,300 and $1,800, respectively – and 90% of the apartments come furnished. That distinguishes it from most new apartment buildings in Buffalo. Units come with a full-size bed, mattress, couch, bar stools and a desk, and some even include an entertainment piece.
Support Local Journalism
Kevin Dagher noted that about 400 new students now come to the Medical Campus every year – about half for medical residency programs and the other half for the medical school.
"It's a perfect place for them," he said.
The building also attracts young professionals in downtown Buffalo who are fresh out of school and working their first job.
"It’s a good mix," said Kevin Dagher, who graduated from University at Buffalo as an urban planner. "A lot of them do like the convenience of not having to buy furniture, especially if they don’t have furniture already."
The project – which opened last November after 18 months of work – whetted Cedarland's appetite to do more, tackling not only neighborhood development, but revitalization.
"I think this is our model that we’re going to be adopting for the future," Fadi Dagher said.
The firm has been busy. Cedarland brought in four new tenants to the Waterfront Village offices, stabilizing and fully leasing the 230,000-square-foot complex after renovations. It bought 43 apartments in Rochester last November, and renovated 32 Pearl St. And it revived an 11-unit apartment building at 1920 Niagara St., which had only two units occupied before Cedarland bought it.
The firm is also looking at 507 Niagara, a 13,000-square-foot building with three floors, next to a Family Dollar store and a Tops Market. The company plans to put in 16 market-rate apartments, with no retail, and has secured financing, although Kevin Dagher called it "one of the worst buildings I've ever seen."
"It had been abandoned for years," he said. "I knew it was a challenge, but ... Niagara Street has so much potential."
Next on deck is Michigan Place, a proposed three-story apartment complex at 1145 Michigan Ave., at Best Street, near City Honors School. Plans call for 35 apartments – four studios, 26 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments – with three designated as affordable for households earning 60% of the area median income. The $7 million project is slated to start in September.
Now they're looking to the historic Broadway-Fillmore area, where they already own two prominent buildings – the former Eckhardt's, Sears and Department of Labor building at 950 Broadway, and the former Sattler's and Kmart department store property at 998 Broadway.
But the Daghers want to do more than just provide housing – citing the neighborhood need for primary care and mental health services, jobs and job training, and access to fresh foods.
"We have an idea of what this community needs, and what we've been working on is how to make that happen," Kevin Dagher said. "The impact on the community will be huge, so we want to get this going as soon as possible."
First, they want to restore the 42,000-square-foot building at 950 Broadway with affordable housing and community or social services. They initially targeted mental health, but a partnership with a local nonprofit fell through three weeks ago after two years of talks.
They still plan to create up to 26 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the upper two floors, priced to be affordable to households earning 50% to 60% of the area median. And the ground floor would have retail and social services space. The goal is to start work within four to five months, with completion of the $7 million project within two years.
But without an anchor tenant, they've been unable to firm up the financing beyond historic and affordable housing tax credits.
"The rents are lower in that area, because of where it is, but the construction costs are the same as anywhere else," Kevin Dagher said. "Even with an anchor tenant, it was still difficult, because they don't want to pay the full market rents. So that's been our challenge."
On the same block, the Daghers are vague on their larger plan for 998 Broadway, saying only that it's an economic development "business venture" that would create up to 100 jobs.
Working with private-sector partners, they want to invest $50 million to $60 million in the effort, but caution that it's premature. The duo hope to announce more details within a couple of months.
"It's very exciting, but it's still too early for us to announce the nature of the project," Fadi Dagher said. "These two projects by themselves will be able to change the landscape of the neighborhood."