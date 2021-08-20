From surgeon to developer: Daghers' Cedarland dreams big on East Side

Now the father-and-son development duo is turning their attention westward to Niagara Street and, especially, eastward to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. That's where they hope to invest upwards of $50 million or even $60 million on a pair of prominent redevelopment projects that will bring affordable housing, social services, job training and employment to a major intersection that has long been neglected.

"I think this is one of our examples of dreaming big," said Fadi Dagher. "It's our purpose to go to a distressed area like this."

The Daghers and Cedarland are an example of the new generation of real estate developers in Buffalo, who come from the outside and see new potential where others didn't in the past.

But instead of focusing their efforts on downtown Buffalo or the more established and trendy parts of the city, they're going into areas that have struggled in recent decades, with an emphasis on affordable housing, health and jobs.

"We want to be a neighborhood developer," Kevin Dagher said. "We want to bring new people to the city, because that’s how you bring a city up. So we need to be able to bring new people in, and we can do that by having available jobs and quality housing."