From surface parking to affordable apartments: 201 Ellicott is complete

Residents will also have easy access to the new Braymiller Market urban grocery store, which is located at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets, across a small alley and parking lot from the apartment building. Braymiller, which opened last month, includes both a fresh-food retail market as well as a wholesale operation to support local restaurants and commercial kitchens.

"When you think about what is happening right here, and what we do and how we do it, it’s a perfect match for us to be right next door," said Braymiller owner Stuart Green. "Everybody’s got to eat and they’re our captive audience. We have some very wealthy people that shop at the store and we have some people who don’t have much at all that shop in my store, and we’re able to meet all their needs, so it’s great."

The housing and retail project was a major goal of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, who first announced his intention to bring a grocery to downtown Buffalo during his State of the City address in 2014 – a year before the city issued its request for qualifications for developers to reimagine the sprawling city-owned parking lot.