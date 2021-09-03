From Speedway to Kwik Mart: Major sale triggers rebranding

Other pending closings locally include 6724 Williams Road in Niagara Falls, 3085 Delaware Ave. in Tonawanda and 6640 Clinton St. in Elma.

The stores being acquired by CrossAmerica are located in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, and overlap with CrossAmerica's existing network.

Almost all of them were branded as Speedway, but will be renamed upon closing. According to CrossAmerica, the locations sold about 160 million gallons of fuel during the 12 months that ended Oct. 31, 2020, and generated another $134 million in merchandise sales.

The divestitures were slated to begin closing on a rolling basis about 60 to 90 days after 7-Eleven completed the Speedway acquisition on May 14. CrossAmerica had completed 32 of the purchases as of Aug. 5.