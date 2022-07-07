From slated for closure to repurposed: Inside the reinvention of St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga

Not too many Western New York hospitals have went through more rapid change in recent years than St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga.

Just ask Celeste Jakubowski and Roberta Fitzsimmons, nurse managers who have worked at the hospital for more than 40 years.

They remember when it was one of five hospitals that came together to form Catholic Health System in 1998. They recall the anxiety when a state-commissioned report in 2006 recommended closing the hospital, only for it to survive by becoming a campus of Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

Changes have ramped up since, none more abrupt than when it was converted into Western New York's first Covid-19-only inpatient treatment facility at the start of the pandemic.

"You have to change to what is happening out in the community, to what is happening with health care," Fitzsimmons said. "You just don't want to have a repetition of services or you're not going to have a place to work."

The latest change came in March 2021, when Catholic Health announced St. Joseph would be redeveloped into a center for outpatient and ambulatory care, resuming its pandemic-delayed efforts to transition the campus to fit within health care's future.

That meant no longer admitting Covid patients, closing its intensive care unit and most of its inpatient nursing units, reopening its Emergency Department in early May 2021 and forging ahead with plans on the fifth floor for a much-needed inpatient unit for substance use treatment services. That top-floor unit is under construction now.

"This is where the need is," Jakubowski said. "We won't lie – there are times when we miss the old times, and we wouldn't be human if we didn't. But I think this is very, very exciting."

This reinvention at St. Joseph highlights how older, traditional hospitals may change in the years ahead, forced to adapt to a decadeslong trend from inpatient to outpatient services that only accelerated during the pandemic. It's a trend that has forced many hospitals nationwide to close or align with a larger network to survive.

Given how much health care is changing, every health system CEO across the country is re-evaluating their hospital footprint, noted Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan.

"I couldn't tell you if every single Catholic Health hospital that we have today will be here in 10 years, nor could any other CEO," he said. "It depends on what happens."

Catholic Health believes St. Joseph's location, design and ample surface parking lends itself to becoming a successful outpatient center with a focus on emergency, endoscopy and gastrointestinal, orthopedic and rehabilitation services.

And, Sullivan said, the health system will continue to morph the campus into what patients need.

Once marked for closure

Opened in 1960, the then-St. Joseph Hospital nearly met its end in 2006.

That's when the Berger Commission issued a 231-page report, calling for a major reorganization of New York's health care system and ordering many hospitals to close, including St. Joseph, as it sought to eliminate excess beds and redundant services.

But Catholic Health convinced the state to allow St. Joseph to remain open as part of Sisters of Charity – the reason why it's known as Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.

"Going from almost being closed down and not even having a facility here at St. Joseph Campus to being taken under Sisters Hospital, that was reassuring for many of us that we still had a job," said Fitzsimmons, nurse manager of the Emergency Department. "And yes, you had to change some of your ways of thinking, but it actually was for the good."

Berger is a distant memory. And St. Joseph survived. But trends linger and evolve, necessitating the need for more changes.

Standing pat could be a recipe for closure: Since 2015, about 170 hospitals across the country have closed, hitting a recent peak of 46 in 2019, according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. The number fell during the pandemic – 25 closures in 2020; 10 in 2021 – as significant financial support flowed from the federal government. Of those that closed last year, the commission said a pandemic-related drop in patients, coupled with "the longer-term trend of patients bypassing their local hospitals," were cited as the primary culprit for the shutdowns.

It's possible the closure rate could increase as the bailout money dries up.

"There are going to be more and more decisions made by hospital executives around what to do with these older spaces and facilities that just are not useful anymore and certainly not useful in the way they were originally designed," said Larry Zielinski, an executive in residence for health care administration at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

That's why many hospitals, seeing bed occupancy rates plummet, must change.

Catholic Health has been repurposing St. Joseph for several years, pumping $31 million into the facility since 2005.

Covid, however, put the reinvention on pause.

Covid-only hospital

It was March 19, 2020 – St. Joseph's Day – when Catholic Health announced it was converting St. Joseph Campus into the region's first Covid-19-only inpatient treatment facility.

"I think we just sat there with our mouths wide open that day," said Jakubowski, nurse manager for the campus' extended care unit for orthopedic patients. "But once it sunk in, I think that probably was the most rewarding time I've ever had in my 42-year career. It was extremely rewarding – scary at times, difficult, challenging."

The idea was to have a central place for treating Covid patients, establishing standardized practices and procedures while also alleviating pressure on the system's other hospitals. The conversion moved quickly, with Catholic Health Chief Integration Officer Rebecca McCormick-Boyle, a retired Navy rear admiral, leading the transition team at St. Joseph.

The first Covid patients were admitted March 26, 2020. Fitzsimmons and Jakubowski said, at first, it was the fear of the unknown, treating in some cases the sickest patients they had ever seen. Jakubowski remarked on how much learning occurred, with nurses who were experts in their fields teaching one another about how to treat a novel virus. Bonds were forged, but it wasn't easy. The first-floor metabolic center became a respite area for employees, just so they could temporarily get away from everything going on upstairs.

"In a way, it was complete hell, but we did what we had to do," said Heather Lawrence, a registered nurse and 22-year St. Joseph employee.

By the time St. Joseph stopped admitting Covid patients in April 2021, the campus had treated more than 2,000 patients with the virus.

But it wasn't a profitable venture. Operating the campus as a Covid-only hospital cost Catholic Health $41 million, factoring in premium pay, surge staffing and personal protective equipment, among other expenditures.

Back to the plan

One year after the Covid-only hospital announcement, Catholic Health unveiled its plan to redevelop the campus into an outpatient and ambulatory care center.

Most of it was a continuation of a 2020-2025 strategic plan Catholic Health had been preparing to implement before the pandemic hit, such as making St. Joseph into an orthopedic center of excellence.

This was yet another moment of change for the campus – and it came with some pain.

St. Joseph's pre-pandemic payroll of 570 people shrunk to 325 employees following its shift to an outpatient center, Catholic Health spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh said.

Working with employees' unions, she said many of the displaced workers transitioned to positions at other Catholic Health facilities.

Lawrence, area vice president for one of those unions, Communications Workers of America Local 1168, said the change has come with some frustration for employees, but "they've adapted remarkably," something she attributes at least partially to the number of long-term employees at St. Joseph.

"I honestly think that people understand why it's changing," Lawrence said. "But I think that a lot of the staff is very leery. ... A lot of questions, a lot of uncertainties and a lot of unknowns to come. So I think there's a lot of people that are still scared. They don't know what's going to happen, if anything."

The future

On a day in late March, Jakubowski is excitedly showing off the fourth-floor extended care unit for orthopedic patients, noting it just got new floors and paint.

As she talks, the sound of construction echoes from overhead, indicating that more change is coming.

The fifth floor is where work is ongoing on Clearview Treatment Services, which will include 40 chemical dependence rehabilitation beds.

Of the 132 chemical dependence rehabilitation beds in the eight-county Western New York, 30 are slated to close when Eastern Niagara Hospital shutters sometime next year – a facility that will be replaced by Catholic Health-owned Lockport Memorial Hospital.

The $7.9 million Clearview project, slated for completion later this year, is justified by the rapid increase in opioid addiction over the last decade-plus, creating a situation where demand for inpatient beds is outpacing supply.

Once Clearview opens, St. Joseph will gain 25 employees.

For longtime employees Jakubowski and Fitzsimmons, it's just the latest change.