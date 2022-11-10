From rice to residents: Former Tandoori owner plans apartment complex in place of restaurant

The former owner of the Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant in Amherst is moving ahead with his plan to replace the former eatery with an apartment complex, though on a slightly smaller scale.

Ravi Sabharwal wants to demolish the vacant single-story former restaurant and put up a five-story apartment building at the northwest corner of Transit Road and Sheridan Drive, on a lot surrounded by the two streets and a curving access ramp between them.

Plans for The Junction feature a 67,828-square-foot building, with 36 covered parking spaces.

The next three floors would include 12 apartments each – four one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom units – with a single large 1,890-square-foot penthouse unit and outdoor patio on the top floor. In all, the building will include 37 apartments, with 12 one-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,061 to 1,085 square feet and 24 two-bedroom apartments of 1,223 to 1,682 square feet, plus the penthouse.

The site – which fronts on both streets – will include a total of 71 parking spaces, including surface spaces.

The cost is still being determined, but Sabharwal said it will be less than $10 million.

Sabharwal applied for and received a rezoning of the property earlier this year. He still needs Amherst Planning Board approval, plus regular municipal, county and state permits, and expects to start work in the spring. The Amherst Planning Board will review the project Nov. 17.

"I wish I would get started yesterday," Sabharwal said. "Amherst has been awesome with us. I’m just waiting for the final things to get done."

Located at 7740 Transit, the 1.53-acre property is in a highly visible location with heavy traffic, making it attractive for apartment residents seeking convenient access to two major roads, at the edge of Amherst and Clarence. It's also in the middle of the Transit commercial strip, offering easy access to shopping and restaurants – including Pizza Plant and Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill almost next door, and Sheridan Meadows Corporate Park in back.

"I just felt the demand was there for apartments," Sabharwal said. "It was just the right place and right time for it, being such a busy corridor. Everything just falls in place for that."

Sabharwal and his wife, Rita, opened Tandoori on Delaware Avenue in 1991, but moved to Amherst in 1999, and then opened Palm's Banquets in 2001. But they fell under a cloud by 2013, when IRS agents raided the restaurant and the couple's home as part of a criminal probe into undeclared income and employee wages.

Ravi Sabharwal pleaded guilty in federal court in 2014 to filing a false tax return and under-reporting his restaurant's profits to avoid tens of thousands of dollars in taxes. He was sentenced to time served and six months of home confinement in 2014, but the restaurant never fully recovered. It filed for bankruptcy in March 2016, with hopes of reorganizing, but the couple chose to close in February 2017 instead.

The couple previously invested in other businesses, and abruptly closed one of them, McKinley's Banquet and Conference Center in Blasdell, after running into financial problems in 2011.