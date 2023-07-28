The surprising departure of Ron Raccuia from the Buffalo Bills nonfootball operations has accelerated the growing influence of John Roth, a longtime friend and investment manager of team owner Terry Pegula.

Six months ago, Roth was a high-profile portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments who had never worked in professional sports.

By last week, Roth took over for Raccuia as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills, on top of the similar role he’s held since January with the Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which runs the day-to-day operations for the teams’ owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

It’s a rapid ascension that has made Roth the most influential executive outside of the Pegula family on the business side of both the Bills and Sabres. He reports directly to ownership and is at the top of the leadership chain for day-to-day business operations for the PSE offices as well.

While Roth was hired without having any professional sports experience, he was a known-quantity for Terry Pegula. Roth and Pegula, a billionaire who made his fortune in the oil and natural gas industry, knew each other for about 12 years through Roth’s money management work at Fidelity.

During that time, Roth has “continuously shown exemplary leadership traits,” Pegula said in a statement earlier this year when Roth first joined the Sabres and PSE. “He brings to the table a vast wealth of knowledge and business experience.”

Even if that has not been in a professional sports setting.

Roth, who was not immediately available to comment after the Bills announcement last week, said previously he would lean on knowledgeable people already with the Sabres and PSE as he learned the business of professional sports. That should continue to be an emphasis for him with the Bills.

“As far as business, I bring a broader perspective, with a combination of a seasoned leadership team that’s been in the organization,” Roth said in an interview with The News in February. “And I think that is a powerful combination.”

Roth’s increasing job responsibilities came as the Bills parted ways with Raccuia, the executive who led the team through the negotiations for a $1.54 billion stadium being built now with completion slated for 2026. Raccuia ran the Bills nonfootball operations in the absence of Kim Pegula, who suffered cardiac arrest in June 2022.

Even before then, Raccuia’s influence had been expanding. Raccuia had traveled with Kim Pegula and members of her family, including Terry, to research sports facilities across the United States and into Europe as the team worked with the architecture firm Populous to design a new stadium.

After Kim Pegula became ill, Raccuia helped bring in the consulting firm Legends, which is co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to oversee sales and sponsorships at the new stadium, and played a key role in selecting the company for the future Highmark Stadium’s food and beverage contract.

Terry Pegula, who had said he’d work with Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams leading the hockey side of the organization as Roth took over the business end, will take on an additional role with the Bills as team president. That’s a position once occupied by his wife.

Roth’s initial hiring coincided with the departure of Mike McFarlane, a Sabres executive who was in a similar position as senior vice president of finance and administration for the Sabres.

Now, Roth’s role is expanding to the football side. With the Bills, Roth will oversee the team’s ticketing, business development and the media and content departments.

He’s also part of a new management committee put together by Terry Pegula that will additionally consist of Kathryn D’Angelo, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, and Josh Dziurlikowski, senior vice president of finance and business administration. Also, Penny Semaia was hired as the vice president of stadium relations.

Pegula said he had been evaluating the business side of the Bills operation for the past several months and came to this conclusion to help “revamp and improve” the structure. Giving Roth more power was a key part of his decision.

“We have a tremendous amount of confidence in this management committee we have constructed,” Terry Pegula said following Raccuia’s departure.

“I have had a high level of trust and strong working relationships with John, Kathryn and Josh over the years and expect them each to successfully continue to lead our business operations in the years to come,” he said in a statement. “Penny’s wealth of experience at the collegiate level and personality will add to our team as he transitions into his new role with the Bills and our new stadium.”

Roth spent 24 years at Boston-based Fidelity. He was a high-profile fund manager, though he announced last fall that he would be retiring from Fidelity at the end of 2022.

Roth served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund. Roth has also served as a portfolio manager of Select Chemicals Portfolio and Select Utilities Portfolio and was an equity analyst.

As a fund manager, “he would try to choose industries about to enjoy a spike in demand when picking value stocks, and he looked for companies that dominate their industries when picking growth stocks,” Morningstar’s Russel Kinnel wrote in an October report that put Roth’s New Millennium Fund on his list of 31 “great funds.”