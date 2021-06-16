From KFC to Taco Bell on Elmwood Avenue

An unfinished KFC restaurant on Elmwood Avenue will become a Taco Bell instead, as soon as the city issues a permit to restart work on the stalled project.

Benderson Development Co. was putting up the wood-framed restaurant at 1893 Elmwood, just north of Hertel Avenue in the 9.89-acre Elmwood Hertel Plaza, where it would join L.A. Fitness and Citizens Bank as tenants. The project was approved by the city in 2018.

The 2,606-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru was about 65% complete and largely enclosed when the franchise operator "ran into some unexpected issues" with KFC, Benderson Vice President Eric Recoon said. He did not elaborate.

So the franchise operator, Barrett Brothers Management, instead applied for and received corporate approval from Yum! Brands to convert it to a Taco Bell. YUM owns both KFC and Taco Bell.

The franchise – owned by Michael and Bryan Barrett – has now finished revising the construction drawings and is awaiting a city permit, Recoon said. He added that the restaurant hopes to be open and operating by the end of the summer.

