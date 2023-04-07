It was March 11, and People Inc.'s Amherst headquarters was empty – except for longtime president and CEO Rhonda Frederick.

There, alone on a Saturday, Frederick finished packing up her office around 4:30 p.m. and, in that moment, the leadership transition at the Western New York nonprofit health and human services agency she had grown to love started to feel very real.

Two days later, the smell of paint filled the office as the CEO's suite – with Frederick's nameplate still fastened to the door – was readied for Anne McCaffrey, Frederick's successor who would start one week later on March 20.

Frederick, meanwhile, set up a temporary office nearby in a small, windowless space, the desk displaying a random assortment of objects, including a People Inc. water bottle, a hand-held calculator and a magic eight ball.

Frederick, 65, will retire from People Inc. on Friday – exactly 43 years after she started at the agency in an entry-level direct support role in a group home. Frederick rose all the way through the ranks, becoming chief operating officer in 2002 and then president and CEO in fall 2014.

She helped grow People Inc. into what it is today – an organization with an annual budget of more than $200 million and a payroll of 4,000 employees, providing programs and support to more than 12,000 people, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families and older adults, across Western New York and the greater Rochester region.

She became a well-known human services leader statewide and beyond.

Sen. Tim Kennedy, in a speech on the State Senate floor in February, said Frederick "dedicated her life to helping improve the lives of others, particularly those within the community of people with disabilities." In Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins recognized Frederick on March 9, calling her "an indispensable advocate for those with disabilities" in remarks entered in the Congressional Record.

"If you ever see her interacting with People Inc. clients, it's just a special thing – she has this ability to connect with them," said Bob Mayer, treasurer of People Inc.'s board of directors whose father also was a longtime board member and whose sister lives in one of the agency's group homes.

Frederick, who 43 years ago never thought she would stay at People Inc. – let alone become its CEO, said she long ago shared her retirement plans with the board, leading to the announcement in August that she would retire this month. Following a national search, People Inc. announced in January it had found its next CEO in McCaffrey, the former president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital.

"It just seemed like the right time," Frederick, of Amherst, said of her retirement. "Covid was sort of winding down, we were sort of building back up."

'Perspective on life'

Fresh out of Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in social work, Frederick returned to Western New York in March 1980 in need of a job.

She had never heard of People Inc. but was told the organization was hiring.

At the interview, pushpins pressed into a large map on the wall displayed the locations of People Inc.'s group homes. "Pick one," the interviewer told her.

She chose one on Main Street in Williamsville and, in a direct support role, she worked Friday night through Sunday night, assisting the 12 people living in the group home.

As she learned more about each of them, Frederick learned plenty about life, especially as a just-out-of-college 22-year-old.

She consulted her mother often in those days, particularly as she prepared Thanksgiving dinner at the group home. "Mom, how do you stuff a turkey?" Or, Frederick's personal favorite question to mom: "Which side of the turkey goes up?"

She taught some of the residents how to do laundry, just as she was learning herself. She got them to medical appointments and learned how to advocate for their needs.

Frederick fell in love with the work and the people, and a job she needed became one she wanted.

"They gave me so much more than I gave them – you know, such a perspective on life," Frederick said. "And just, I don't know if you ever have a job where people are so overwhelmingly happy to have you come back the next time."

Only once did Frederick almost leave People Inc.

Frederick, as a single parent in the late 1980s, was approached – and accepted – a higher-paying job outside the agency.

An hour or so after she told People Inc., Frederick said her boss and President and CEO James M. Boles asked if she would stay, carving out a role for her as director of program development.

"At that point, I knew I was never going to leave," she said. "It was like, 'Wow, somebody cared enough to create something that would allow me to stay.' They saw something in me."

Success and challenges

Boles retired in fall 2014 after 33 years in the top leadership position, during which People Inc. grew from 200 employees and a $2 million annual budget to more than 3,200 employees and a $144 million budget.

Frederick, who had been chief operating officer since 2002, succeeded him, on Oct. 1, 2014.

The agency's growth has only continued.

"We've just done so many things that the community needed," Frederick said. "I think that's something I'm really proud of. We look at community needs and develop programs to meet those needs."

Frederick played a key role in starting People Inc. Senior Living, which has 19 apartment buildings for older adults who meet certain income guidelines.

Under Frederick, People Inc. also grew its roster of group homes – it has about 140 – and the last decade has included many affiliations and partnerships.

The pandemic presented a challenge unlike any other, with day programs closed down, group homes in total quarantine for months, meaning only staff went in and out, and crucial routines interrupted.

And despite the agency's growth, waitlists remain long for group homes.

Funding challenges in the industry have persisted, making it difficult for People Inc. to recruit and retain direct support staff who can make as little as $15 or $16 an hour despite the critical role they play – the exact role Frederick started in 43 years ago.

Since about 90% of People Inc.'s revenue is public money funneled through Albany, that has meant constant trips to the state Capitol to advocate for cost-of-living adjustments for human service providers.

"I really want New York State government to recognize the worth of DSPs (direct support professionals), you know, to pay them what they are truly worth to let them be able to make a career here," said Frederick, noting she's hoping to get direct-support roles in the $18- to $19-an-hour range.

She often traveled to Albany with Kevin Horrigan, the associate vice president of public affairs at People Inc. who said Frederick is a known leader across the state. Until Friday, she is the president of the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York. And she'll continue on the alliance's family committee in retirement.

"I think what sums her up is her ability to work a room and being a very engaging person who is listening all the time," said Horrigan, who Frederick hired in April 2003 to do community relations. "She has a genuine way of letting people know that she hears them."

A major takeaway from her time at People Inc., Frederick said, is the relationships she's built with families and the staff members.

She mentions Jill Turchiarelli, who lives in one of People Inc.'s apartment buildings and works the front desk at the agency's Amherst headquarters. Turchiarelli, Frederick said, just marked her 25-year work anniversary at People Inc. last month – the agency celebrates major anniversaries for employees over lunch with colleagues, senior leaders and their families – and now "has the best social life of anyone I know."

Turchiarelli said even though Frederick is retiring from People Inc., the two will stay friends.

"She is so compassionate, so loving, kind," Turchiarelli said.

Next chapter

After Frederick announced her retirement, she got a call from Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group.

The result of that call was revealed early last month: Once she retires from People Inc., Frederick will take a part-time role as West Herr's director of community giving and support. Among her tasks will be expanding Bieler's charitable giving in Rochester, a market Frederick knows well.

She also plans to spend some time at her condo in Fort Myers, Fla.

For McCaffrey, Frederick formed a CEO transition file, a brown legal file folder with tips, tidbits and advice for doing the job.

And Frederick said she'll only be a phone call away.

"I will be available to her at any point," Frederick said. "I love this agency. I love what goes on here, and the agency will continue its great success and if I can be any small part of it, I will."

And at some point soon, Frederick plans to sit down in her Amherst home and comb through everything she brought from her old office, including awards, heartfelt cards and a collection of paintings done for her by those served by People Inc.

It'll be her moment to reflect on a long and accomplished career.