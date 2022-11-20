From devastation to 'rolling' again: Braymiller's Lanes owner vows to rebuild after community outpouring

It was about 11 p.m. Friday when Howard Braymiller found out something was wrong at his family's longtime business, Braymiller's Lanes in Hamburg.

A news page on Facebook had posted: "Report of a partial building collapse at 39 Buffalo St.," the business' longtime location. Then, Braymiller got a text from his bartender: "Is there something going on at the bowling lanes?"

Braymiller, 52, the third-generation owner, hurried over to his business, where he found the street taped off, with police and emergency vehicles on scene and his bowling alley's alarms going off. The snow was so bad that he couldn't even get in the driveway. He wasn't allowed to enter his building, either, as the heavy, wet snow had indeed caved in part of the roof, creating a safety concern.

The next day, engineers descended on the scene and delivered the bad news: The site of his family's 80-year-old bowling alley needed to be demolished. Braymiller called the news devastating, especially having to tell the business' second-generation owner: his 80-year-old father.

"We're still partners," Braymiller said. "He's poured his whole life into it. I spent my whole life there, and my grandfather did. It just made you sick. I was actually sick to my stomach for hours, and my dad and my mom have been crying for two days. And if I started talking about certain issues, I started crying."

But on Sunday, even as the building was due for demolition Monday, Braymiller started to feel a little more positive. Hundreds of texts, Facebook messages and phone calls have come in to the family this weekend, with folks sharing memories of the bowling alley and what it meant to them. Gov. Kathy Hochul also came by Saturday, offering support.

"She told me about how she had super-fond memories of the place," Braymiller said. "She said to my face that she's going to help me rebuild that place, which just gives me chills."

And so, that's the plan, Braymiller said Sunday. He said the family plans to rebuild and keep the business going. In fact, he plans to meet with an architect and Kirst Construction this week.

That will come as welcome news to people in Hamburg.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Andrew Rittig, 26, a Hamburg resident, recalls attending a lot of birthday parties at Braymiller's Lanes, a community staple and a place where kids grew up while hanging out with friends.

"If they do decide to rebuild, there’ll be a lot of support, and they’ll get a big welcome back if they do come back," he said Sunday.

For Braymiller, the storm, which overwhelmed the old building's trusses, is just the latest obstacle for his business to overcome.

The Covid-19 pandemic, he said, was debilitating. The bowling alley just survived, after being closed for 18 months.

"It took a while to build the business back up and get rolling, and it's been booming again," he said.

Now things have come to a screeching halt, again.

Since the roof collapse, Braymiller has found himself combing through old photographs, remembering the legacy of Braymiller's Lanes. Between that and all the calls from community members, he's realized how much fun the community has had at his family's business over the years.

They won't able to save the old building, and it will still be excruciating to watch it torn down. But he feels committed to rebuilding it, and is already discussing ideas and plans for the new bowling alley.

"I feel like it's almost imperative that I build a new one, so if we can get together again and have more fun times, it'll just be outstanding," Braymiller said.

News staff reporter Charlie Specht contributed to this story.