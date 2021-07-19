From critics to supporters: Elmwood residents back Jemal project at Bidwell

"His ideas are a little bit different than the typical developers," Deutschlander said. "He’s a very business-minded individual, but not cutthroat and not for himself, which sets him apart from other developers."

Jemal is seeking approvals from the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board later this month. He and his team met a month ago with residents within 500 feet of the project. A broader community meeting is being held Tuesday night at SUNY Buffalo State, but Jemal said he feels optimistic, and hopes "to get started as soon as I get my approvals."

"I think there's a lot of support for it," he said. "We've been extremely sensitive to the character of the Elmwood Village."

When Ciminelli proposed its earlier project on 11 properties along Elmwood, Bidwell, Potomac Avenue and Ashland Avenue, the plan called for demolishing the storefronts and buildings, triggering neighborhood anger. By contrast, two-thirds of Jemal's vision renovates and reuses those buildings – which already had 21 apartments – and then adds to them in back.

Only small additions in the rear – what Jemal termed "haphazards" – will be demolished, while only one-third of the project involves new construction.