It was a typical Friday night for Alex and Tim Porter, the wife and husband founders of MOD Tech Labs.

The couple spent the evening at home in their downtown Buffalo apartment with their daughters, Nova, 8, and Kalan, 6, and dog, Lara. The girls played Candy Land and with their dolls while Alex and Tim prepared Mexican rice bowls and tried to get their daughters to stop playing long enough to take a few bites of dinner.

The family of four moved earlier this year to Western New York from Austin, Texas, after the Porters won $1 million from the 43North startup contest. Their company, MOD Tech Labs, created an artificial intelligence software to transform photo and video content into 3D for entertainment and media companies.

As a condition of the prize money, all winning companies not from Western New York must move their headquarters to the city for a year – an important aspect of 43North's mission to attract high-growth companies to the region.

The idea behind the contest is not just to bring the winning startups to Buffalo for a year, but to convince them to stay by showing founders the region has everything a company needs to thrive, like a supportive community, access to talent and a high quality of life.

Newest 43North-winning startups coming in with big plans for Buffalo Judges were looking for the companies that are not just going to survive in Buffalo, but thrive.

The Porters found out they would be part of 43North's eighth cohort of startup companies during the 43North finals in October. Their company is one of five $1 million winners.

Alex and Tim had roughly two months to find a place to live and make arrangements for their family on top of continuing to run their company. They flew to Buffalo in January while the kids stayed with family in Austin. In February, the family and their dog packed into the car and set off on a weeklong road trip to Buffalo.

Three months in, the Porters haven’t yet had a ton of time to explore Western New York. They are still unpacking, setting up furniture, chasing after two kids and traveling at least once a month for work.

But they so far love the community feeling in Western New York, Alex said. The couple, married for 10 years, has lived in many places together – Texas, Los Angeles, New Orleans and British Columbia – and Buffalo just feels different, Tim said.

The Porters have heard Buffalo described several times as "a big living room," a description they feel is accurate.

"I love the community," Alex said.

Their daughters have enjoyed adventuring in their new home as well. There's been plenty of snow for them to make snow angels and learn how to ski.

Their favorite activities so far have been playing at the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Children's Museum and going to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library to check out books from the Goosebumps and Magic Tree House series. Nova said she has the most fun playing in the treehouse exhibit at the children's museum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The couple started their own company, in part, to be able to spend more time with their children.

Growing up, Tim said his father wasn't around much because he worked away from home in the oil and gas industry. He sometimes wouldn't see his dad for a year.

"I didn’t want that for my children," he said.

Upon moving to Buffalo, Alex and Tim decided they were going to start home-schooling the girls so they could spend more time together as a family.

Home-schooling gives Alex and Tim more flexibility to bring their daughters with them when they travel for work.

"We really want to be able to take them with us when we travel, so that they have exposure to more places, more things, more people, more opportunity to see what's going on in the world out there," Alex said. "It works well for us now."

Alex is looking into joining a local home-schooling co-op so Nova and Kalan can have some in-person learning time, make friends and go on group field trips around Western New York.

None of the other four founders in the Porters' 43North cohort has children, but 43North staff have been a tremendous help in getting the family settled in Buffalo.

They helped the family find a two-bedroom, dog-friendly apartment with high ceilings in the Seneca One tower downtown – just a short elevator ride away from the MOD Tech Labs offices inside 43North's headquarters – and a home-school teacher for Nova and Kalan.

"This is really what we wanted to do," Tim said. "Having our kids here and being this close as a family. That's the way we feel here in Buffalo. It's really nice to have it around us at all times and feel like we're part of the community. It's been wonderful."

43North welcomes eighth cohort of startup companies to Buffalo 43North helps the startup founders – who must move to Buffalo for a year as a condition of winning $1 million – not just acclimate to the city, but fall in love with Buffalo so they want to stay and continue growing their business here.

The staff has also made the Porters and the other out-of-town founders feel at home, planning plenty of fun happy hours, networking events and outings. The week they got to Buffalo, Alex, Tim and their fellow founders got box seats at Highmark Stadium to see the Bills beat the Patriots.

As the Porters continue to settle into Western New York, they are looking forward taking their daughters to the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, catching a Buffalo Sabres game, checking out all the local farmers markets in the summer, searching for the best poutine in the area and hopefully finding time for an occasional date night.

"If I could have dreamed of having a way that my life would be, this is kind of it," Tim said. "This is fun. It's great."