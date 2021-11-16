 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friendship Dairies employees returning to work after strike
0 comments

Friendship Dairies employees returning to work after strike

Support this work for $1 a month
Saputo Friendship Dairies
Google

Employees at Friendship Dairies in Allegany County are scheduled to return to work Tuesday night after ratifying a contract that ended a 10-day strike at the manufacturer.

The three-year deal was approved by over a two-to-one margin in voting by workers who cast ballots on Saturday, according to Teamsters Local 264, which represents the workers. Over 200 workers had been on strike against the company, which is owned by Montreal-based Saputo Dairy.

"The contract that the Local 264 members ratified allows them to keep their current health care plan along with a 4% raise over the course of three years," said Matt McQuaid, a Teamsters spokesman.

The Town of Friendship plant makes products including cottage cheese, buttermilk and sour cream.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News