Friendship Dairies employees returning to work after strike

Employees at Friendship Dairies in Allegany County are scheduled to return to work Tuesday night after ratifying a contract that ended a 10-day strike at the manufacturer.
The three-year deal was approved by over a two-to-one margin in voting by workers who cast ballots on Saturday, according to Teamsters Local 264, which represents the workers. Over 200 workers had been on strike against the company, which is owned by Montreal-based Saputo Dairy.
"The contract that the Local 264 members ratified allows them to keep their current health care plan along with a 4% raise over the course of three years," said Matt McQuaid, a Teamsters spokesman.
The Town of Friendship plant makes products including cottage cheese, buttermilk and sour cream.
Matt Glynn
