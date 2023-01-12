Frequentem Brewing Co. coming to the Old First Ward

Frequentem Brewing Co., a Canandaigua-based brewery, will open in the former Barcalounger factory in the Old First Ward.

The site is located at 225 Louisiana St. and is part of Karl Frizlen's $38 million Barcalo Living & Commerce Center redevelopment, which mixes residential and commercial space.

Its most recent list of beers on tap at the Canandaigua location included two New England IPAs, four sours, an imperial stout, a kölsch and a lager. Its food menu features pub fare such as pretzel sticks with beer cheese, ciabatta pizzas and rotating flavors of popcorn. Plans at the Buffalo site call for indoor and outdoor seating, complete with fire pits and heaters.

The company stuck a toe in the Western New York market in September when it hosted a "tap takeover" at Nickel City Brewz in Depew. The Canandaigua location opened in 2020 in a former dairy.