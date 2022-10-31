Free press advocates 'alarmed' by Buffalo judge's ruling in Starbucks case

A Buffalo judge has ruled that Starbucks workers and union representatives must hand over to the company all documents and recordings they have of their conversations with the media about unionizing stores in Buffalo.

That concerns free press advocates, who note that communications between reporters and sources are usually respected as privileged and private.

It has implications that could affect members of the media and members of unions alike, and chips away at free press protections, advocates said.

"Clearly, Starbucks is violating the First Amendment of our country by trying to get access to information that is part of the news gathering process," said Jon Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild union, which represents journalists. "Our nation was founded on the idea that we would have a free press and Starbucks is trying to prevent that from happening."

The subpoenas come out of an injunction filed by the National Labor Relations Board against Starbucks to address several labor violations, including unlawfully closing stores, terminating workers, withdrawing benefits, failure to bargain with the union, and more. Starbucks denies wrongdoing.

Starbucks told the court it wants the documents so it can show it was not the company's activities, but the union's publicizing of them, that negatively affected union organizing. It denies that any of the communications are privileged.

"Starbucks' right to the documents requested outweighs any right the union or witnesses have to protect it," Starbucks argued in a legal filing.

Starbucks asked to subpoena the communication in September as part of discovery and U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. issued the order. Sinatra, a Republican, was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Workers and union representatives did not turn over any documents, Starbucks moved for contempt and sanctions, and the worker group is appealing the decision to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The case is on hold until a ruling is made on that.

"We think that the company actually, just by [asking for] these subpoenas, violated federal labor law," said Ian Hayes, the attorney representing the worker group.

Schleuss agreed.

The order "would create an extreme chilling effect," in the future on journalists, who are protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution and workers, who are protected by the National Labor Relations Act, he said.

It could make sources fearful to speak openly with the media and could restrict reporting, Schleuss said. "The federal government has no place in restricting the freedom of press," he said.

It could also scare workers away from speaking honestly about their experiences in the workplace.

"That's been protected in federal law for decades, that workers have the right to speak up about their wages, benefits and working conditions. And so this would turn that precedent completely on its head, and it just can't be tolerated," Schleuss said.

"I think that journalists are concerned that requiring sources to turn over their communications with reporters will have a 'chilling effect' on journalism," said Samantha Barbas, who specializes in the first amendment and is director of the Baldy Center for Law and Social Policy at the University at Buffalo School of Law.

The could impact future reporting.

"if journalists have reason to believe that their sources will be compelled by court order to reveal their communications with journalists, reporters may be less likely to reach out to sources and try to uncover information," she said.

New York's Shield Law protects journalists from having to disclose confidential sources, but it doesn't cover individuals who may have been in contact with reporters.

"New York has a strong reporter’s shield law that – in the interest of protecting freedom of the press and the free flow of ideas – prevents journalists from having to disclose confidential information, including the identity of a source," Barbas said.

But there are limitations.

"However, this law protects journalists only; it doesn’t apply in a case in which journalistic sources are required to disclose their communications with journalists," she said.

Hayes said Starbucks is "infuriated" over the bad press it has gotten over its fight against the union, and is retaliating.

"Part of that harassment is seeking sensitive information, including communications they've had with members of the media, which is very sensitive and closely guarded, no matter who's doing it," he said.

The subpoenas, which Hayes called "extremely broad and sweeping" affect any document or recording - text, email, letter, notes - that has to do with the internal organizing campaign over the last 14 months, whether communication was made for publication or off the record.

"That's absurd. That involves tens of thousands of documents about internal communications about an organizing campaign that by its nature, an employer doesn't have a right to know about and shouldn't know about," Hayes said.

And it has far-reaching consequences that could put free speech in jeopardy, he said.

"In my opinion, anyone in the media should be outraged that Starbucks is trying to get this information," Hayes said.

In addition to the workers, the ruling affects every media outlet the 21 named workers spoke with, including The Buffalo News, the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Guardian.

Starbucks did not respond to a request to comment.

"I am so alarmed that I feel faint," said Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell University's School of Industrial Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab.

Creighton was a labor attorney for three decades and is worried about the consequences the judge's ruling could have on workers and journalists alike, in this case and in cases to come.

"This order means that every communication, text, email, that you reporters had with Starbucks employees is going to Starbucks the employer. No matter whether the employee/union person talked to you off the record or not," Creighton said.