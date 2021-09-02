Free panel discussion for small businesses

A panel discussion on marketing, advertising and sales for business owners and entrepreneurs will be held Sept. 15 in Niagara Falls.
The free panel will feature Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival; Allanna Kelly-Beaton, co-owner of Kelton Enterprises; Matt Lasher, marketing director for West Herr Automotive Group; and David Carroll, regional corporate sales director for the Merani Hotel Group. It is moderated by radio and television host Dale Martin.
The event takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the TReC coworking and business incubator, 616 Niagara St., Niagara Falls.
To register, visit trec-marketing-advertising-sales.eventbrite.com. The program is hosted by Niagara University, the Niagara Global Tourism Institute and TReC.
Samantha Christmann
News Business Reporter and Columnist
I grew up the daughter of a steelworker in North Tonawanda. I've been a business reporter for The News since 2008 and write the Discount Diva column, which appears in every Sunday's paper.
