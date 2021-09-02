 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free panel discussion for small businesses
0 comments

Free panel discussion for small businesses

Support this work for $1 a month
LOCAL WING FESTIVAL GEE (copy)

"Wing King" Drew Cerza will be one of the panelists.

 News file photo

A panel discussion on marketing, advertising and sales for business owners and entrepreneurs will be held Sept. 15 in Niagara Falls.

The free panel will feature Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival; Allanna Kelly-Beaton, co-owner of Kelton Enterprises; Matt Lasher, marketing director for West Herr Automotive Group; and David Carroll, regional corporate sales director for the Merani Hotel Group. It is moderated by radio and television host Dale Martin.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the TReC coworking and business incubator, 616 Niagara St., Niagara Falls.

To register, visit trec-marketing-advertising-sales.eventbrite.com. The program is hosted by Niagara University, the Niagara Global Tourism Institute and TReC.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News