Fredonia businessmen to buy, redevelop historic White Inn

After several years of vacancy in the heart of the Village of Fredonia, the historic White Inn may get a new lease on life, after a pair of local businessmen announced plans to buy and renovate the iconic building into a hotel, restaurant, bar and event space.

Steve St. George, owner of S. St. George Enterprises, is teaming up with restaurant partner Devin Jones to undertake the project, which local officials are touting after four years of efforts to rescue the property at 52 E. Main St.

The 155-year-old structure – a three-story white building – is a centerpiece of the Chautauqua County village, and has been operated continuously as a hotel for nearly a century. But it has languished without an active owner for several years and has fallen into some neglect, after its prior owner lost it to foreclosure by a New Jersey-based lender, JG Funding Corp. It's been closed since 2017.

“We have been working behind the scenes for the better part of four years to help catalyze a positive outcome for the inn,” said Mark Geise, deputy county executive for economic development and CEO of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. “After several stalled attempts by other interested parties, I feel confident that Mr. St. George’s efforts will prove successful. Steve doesn’t do anything halfway.”

St. George and Jones intend to acquire the landmark site from JG Funding for an undisclosed price before launching their $2.5 million to $3 million redevelopment effort.

The sale is expected to close soon, Geise said. The project is expected to take about a year, with a goal of reopening the White Inn by late 2023 or early 2024.

“I know what the White Inn means to the community, and I want to do everything in my power to restore and make it a point of pride in the community once again," said St. George, president of his family-owned construction services and products company, which has focused on public infrastructure and housing development. "My team and I know what we’re getting into and are up for the challenge.”

Originally built by the White family in 1868 as their home, the building was expanded, converted and opened to guests in 1920 as the White Inn. It still maintains many original architectural details that have been preserved, including tin ceilings, various fireplaces, cornices and wainscoting.

The 25,000-square-foot building boasts 24 furnished guest rooms and suites, with antique four-poster beds, iron beds and armoires. The first floor includes a large restaurant and dining room, a banquet room and a lounge, and an extensive kitchen area to handle a large number of guests.

It is the only hotel in the middle of Fredonia, so its closure left a gaping hole for the community and especially for nearby SUNY Fredonia State, which previously commissioned a study by Core Distinction Group that found "an immediate need" for an upper-midscale hotel in the area. Visitors and tourists in the area currently have few options, forcing many to stay in hotels closer to Buffalo, officials noted.

“This is great news,” said Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel. “The economic impact this will have on the village, university, county and region will be significant.”

The announcement follows other local development initiatives, such as the opening of the National Comedy Center, construction of the Lodge at Chautauqua Lake in Mayville and the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron – built by Buffalo-based Hart Hotels and Orchard Park's Krog Group. There also have been investments by Wells Enterprise in Fieldbrook Foods, as well as the new drug manufacturing plant in Dunkirk.

Additionally, the renovation also will complement the village's downtown redevelopment efforts, including more than $4 million in public investments into streetscape and walkability improvements, the renovation of the historic Barker Common and enhancements to the 1891 Opera House and Performing Arts Center.

“The White Inn is the core of our downtown, and without it our Main Street has suffered immensely,” said Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek.

The property had been marketed by Hanna Commercial agents Paula Blanchard and David Doerr after prior attempts to find a buyer fell through. A request-for-proposals brought in offers from two contenders, but one dropped out, leaving an out-of-town bidder that officials were preparing to negotiate with when St. George suddenly called Geise and stepped in. The other bidder then withdrew.

"He sat in the wings for a long time, and called just in the nick of time," Geise said. "This guy’s doing it for all the right reasons. He’s not doing it to get rich. He’s doing it just because he likes the challenge and it’s for the community, and he knows how important it is. It’s a big privilege."

Geise said St. George will put in a new kitchen, and may re-evaluate the room configurations within the building.

The project will be funded with support from a $519,448 capital grant from Empire State Development Corp. The project also is seeking incentives from other agencies.