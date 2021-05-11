Fowler's closes its Elmwood Avenue store

Fowler's has closed its Elmwood Avenue chocolate shop.

The store, located at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue, wasn't performing as well as the company's others, according to owner Ted Marks. Fowler's retail chocolate shops have generally been doing well, he said, but the Elmwood Avenue store "failed to meet expectations."

"The lease was at its end and we concluded it was a good time to move on," Marks said.

The closure comes after the end of one of the chocolate industry's busiest seasons, which encompasses both Mother's Day and Easter.

Fowler's stores in Hamburg, Cheektowaga, Tonawanda and East Aurora remain open.

Fowler's began in 1901 when Joseph A. Fowler began selling chocolate and sweets at the Pan-American Exposition. In 1910, he and brother Claude opened their own Buffalo chocolate shop. Claude eventually split off to create Fowler's Taffy. Randy and Ted Marks bought the company from the Fowler family in 1993.

Fowler's acquired another longtime family chocolate business, Wahl's Candies, in December.

