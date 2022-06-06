Four more solar energy projects planned for WNY

More than 200 megawatts of new solar-power generation are being proposed for four projects in Western New York, as energy producers race to ramp up alternate energy production amid the state's push to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans for 22 large-scale renewable energy projects across the state, which together would power more than 620,000 homes for at least 20 years. Four of those projects are in Western New York, including two previously announced major projects in Niagara County that have been in the works for some time, and would total 450 megawatts between them.

But the other two local solar farms – one in the Allegany County town of Alfred, and one in the towns of Busti and Kiantone in Chautauqua County – are new. Those would add 190 megawatts of energy:

Northland Power, through its Alfred Oaks Solar, wants to build another 100-megawatt facility, along with 20 megawatts of energy storage, in the Town of Alfred.

York Run Solar, part of CS Energy, is seeking to erect a 90-megawatt solar farm in Busti and Kiantone.

Meanwhile, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency is considering two other smaller projects in Stockton and Portland that would add another 17 megawatts in total.

Seaboard Solar LLC of New Milford, Conn., plans to erect a pair of solar farms on Barnes Road in the Town of Stockton, totaling $16 million in investment. The Barnes Road East facility would generate 4.375 megawatts, while the west facility would produce 4.975 megawatts. Located southeast of Stockton Hartfield Road, the 59.5-acre site is owned by Ronald and Karen Cave.

And Amherst-based Solar Liberty plans to put up two solar arrays in Portland – one with 3.92 megawatts on Route 20 and one on Fay Street with 3.6 megawatts. The $12.429 million project would occupy 33.6 acres that Solar Liberty would acquire from multiple owners.

In both cases, the developers are seeing sales and mortgage-recording tax abatements, plus a 25-year property tax break.

