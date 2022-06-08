 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four developer groups submit for LaSalle Station redevelopment project

  • Updated
  • 0
LaSalle Metro Rail Station

This is the LaSalle Station of Metro Rail.

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

At least four local developer groups are vying for the right to redevelop the city-owned LaSalle Metro Rail station and seven acres of surrounding property, in what is shaping up to be a competitive bid to remake a prominent corner of Buffalo.

Local real estate sources say teams led by Generation Development Group, McGuire Development Co., Uniland Development Co. and Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. have submitted preliminary bids and other materials to the city's Office of Strategic Planning, in response to a "request-for-qualifications" that City Hall and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority issued in early May.

The goal is to advance the development activity underway along Main Street, put the acreage to more active use and take advantage of the proximity to public transportation by turning the site into a mix of housing and first-floor retail, with an attractive streetscape.

The city did not specify any requirements for the exact nature of any project or the type or number of housing units. Instead, it focused on creating "an equitable transit-oriented development" that would include "affordable and/or mixed-income housing units" and "an activated first floor." The Metro Rail station would remain and would be integrated into the project, without the drab beige cement structure that currently exists.

People are also reading…

The larger LaSalle Station property – including the building and the adjacent Park-and-Ride lot – covers six parcels at 3000, 3010, 3018, 3030 and 3036 Main, plus 447 Beard Ave. Three are owned by the city and three by the NFTA.

The deadline for submissions was June 3.

Ciminelli spokesman Andrew Schwartz said he could not comment, but noted that the firm's work has focused on similar transit-oriented development recently, particularly the 201 Ellicott project with over 200 affordable housing units and an urban grocery.

Generation officials were not available for comment, while Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz also declined to comment. “When we think there's an opportunity to get involved, we do,” he said.

But David Von Dereau, president of McGuire, confirmed that his firm put in a "detailed proposal," working with SAA-EVI and Utah-based Blackfish Investment, as well as Elev8 Architecture, Dirtworks Landscape Architecture and Buffalo Construction Consultants.

Eric Ekman, vice president of development and acquisitions for McGuire, said the firm's "preliminary vision" called for a multiphase development, with affordable and market-rate apartments, and first-floor retail space.

"We feel the site has tremendous potential with its direct access to the Metro Rail and bus lines, as well as the North Buffalo Rails to Trails," Ekman said.

He also noted that McGuire and Blackfish are already teaming up for another transit-oriented development project at 2929 Main, dubbed Rails on Main, which will add 312 apartments, retail space and offices in both new and renovated buildings. Buffalo Construction Consultants will be leading the work, which is expected to start this month and last two years.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

City seeks developers for LaSalle Metro Station complex

City seeks developers for LaSalle Metro Station complex

Seeking to advance the development already underway along Main Street in Buffalo, city officials are hoping to turn the LaSalle Metro Rail station and seven acres of surrounding land into a mix of housing and first-floor retail, with an attractive streetscape and public area.

Developer gets OK for $40 million housing plan near LaSalle Station

The University at Buffalo medical school’s move downtown has inspired plans for $40 million in new rental housing. The medical school is moving near Metro Rail’s Allen Street Station, and Legacy Development plans to construct market-rate housing on about 10 acres near the LaSalle Station, which would give students easy access to the school. “We’re excited,” said University Council

$6M awarded by state in latest round from Better Buffalo Fund

$6M awarded by state in latest round from Better Buffalo Fund

The former home of Record Theatre on Main Street in Buffalo is now part of a project called the Monroe, where market-rate apartments and small retail shops are planned. The goal of keeping rent affordable for tenants and business owners got a big boost Wednesday as the project was one of several Buffalo initiatives that received financial awards via

New building with 217 apartments coming to Main Street near Medical Campus

New building with 217 apartments coming to Main Street near Medical Campus

Dr. Fadi Dagher is putting himself on the grid – so to speak. Dagher’s Cedarland Development Group, in partnership with a Utah developer, has broken ground on a major new residential project in the city. Located on the site of a former run-down motel just north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, the $35 million project is designed to

Despite parking concerns, 201 Ellicott project gains latest approval

Despite parking concerns, 201 Ellicott project gains latest approval

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s proposal for a new affordable housing complex and fresh foods market in downtown Buffalo took a major step forward Monday night, after the city Planning Board determined that the project would not cause any harm to the environment, the neighborhood around it or the city’s land-use plan. The board’s action – over the strenuous objections

Watch Now: Related Video

Retailers amass $45B in extra inventory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News