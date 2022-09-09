 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four companies vying to build Adams Street homes

  • Updated
  • 0
Four companies submitted completed proposals to build up to 10 single-family homes on vacant lots in an East Side neighborhood, in what could become a model replicated elsewhere in the city.

The Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Bank Improvement Corp., which is a land bank, is teaming up with the city, Evans Bank and MMB Realty Group on the Adams Street Infill Initiative.

A selection committee will review and score the applications and interview "a select number of candidates," said Jocelyn Gordon, BENLIC's executive director. A recommendation is expected to be made to BENLIC's board at the organization's Sept. 22 meeting.

Adams Street initiative

Mayor Byron Brown with partners in the Adams Street Infill Housing Initiative unveiled plans in July.

Plans call for building as many as 10 single-family, market-price homes on vacant lots on one block of Adams Street. Program leaders have said one, or more than one developer, could be chosen, depending on the responses.

The initiative focuses on the block of Adams between Sycamore and Genesee streets. The city provided 24 vacant lots that were turned into to 12 parcels. Two parcels are being set aside for a community use project, such as green space or a park.

Matt Glynn

