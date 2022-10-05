Former West Side industrial site ready for 'lights, camera, ACTION!'

Film at 11

Buffalo's new film studio is well on its way to production.

Krog Group is leading the construction of the new $30 million film studio on the West Side, bringing a 20,000-square foot main sound stage and two 5,000-square-foot secondary stages to the small but growing list of options for making movies, TV shows and streaming entertainment in Western New York.

The new Niagara Studio is owned by London, England-based Great Point Media, an investment and film production company that was started in 2013 by veteran producers Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve. Located on a former industrial site at 1155 Niagara St., the 67,000-square-foot facility is across the street from the headquarters campus of Rich Products Corp., which previously owned the property.

Crews broke ground on the site in late spring, and work began over the summer – even before Great Point completed its $2.73 million purchase of four properties totaling 3.7 acres on Niagara, West Ferry Street and West Avenue. That's because Rich – which invested in and lured Great Point to Buffalo – allowed the company early access to the site, which had to be demolished, cleared and remediated before work could begin.

"The only reason it’s being built here is because of them," said Larry Quinn, an investor and former Buffalo Sabres executive, who is a consultant for Great Point on the project, referring to Rich.

Quinn said the sound stages are pretty much enclosed now, and workers are currently putting a roof on the building. That will be followed by the rest of the production building, including the dressing rooms, production and set workshops, creative spaces and offices.

The project – which originally was slated for completion in 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic – is on schedule to open in September 2023, "if not sooner, because we're doing pretty well in construction," Quinn said.

Meanwhile, Great Point initially intended to pre-lease the entire facility before starting construction, but Quinn said executives felt comfortable enough to proceed without a tenant lined up. He said officials plan to start marketing the production studio by March.

"They're not worried at all about it," Quinn said. "The Great Point guys are really confident in the marketplace."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

What: The Fredonia businessmen who are renovating and reviving the iconic White Inn in the village will benefit from tax breaks from the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency.

Tell me more: D&S White Inn LLC – owned by Steve St. George and Devin Jones – acquired the 25,000-square-foot historic inn on two acres at 52 E. Main St. in August for $480,000, and are undertaking a $3.9 million project to bring it back to life after several years of vacancy.

The duo plans to upgrade or redo the building's exterior, as well as the interior heating and cooling systems, elevator, roofing, masonry, doors and windows. New furniture and linens will also be purchased, and its capacity will increase from 24 rooms to 25. They also intend to add a 600-square-foot walk-in cooler and freezer and a 1,000-square-foot patio.

Why it matters: The partners asserted that the hotel constitutes a tourism destination, making it eligible for tax subsidies.

"The cost to rehabilitate this dilapidated facility is considerable and a financial return to the owners without financial assistance is dubious at best," they argued in their application.

CCIDA CEO Mark Geise also said the restoration will help boost the viability of downtown and assist with student recruitment at SUNY Fredonia.

D&S received $180,000 in sales tax breaks, $40,000 in mortgage-recording tax breaks and a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property that will save them $166,230. The project is expected to be completed by April 2023.

HoliMont

Time to upgrade the facilities and snowmaking at HoliMont.

The operator of the 322-acre ski resort in Ellicottville will receive a sales tax break of $51,706 from the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency for a series of capital improvements for the upcoming season.

In particular, Holimont Inc. wants to bolster its snowmaking capabilities by increasing the water supply and adding new tower locations. But it's also planning to add gym equipment for its HoliTots program, and to add security systems, a floor, windows and insulation to a pole barn. It also wants to replace two utility task vehicles, a forklift truck and five snowmobiles; trade in a truck; and add 11 more bike carriers as it builds up its mountain biking program.

In all, the 60-year-old business will invest $646,332, and plans to complete the work by December.

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy.

For Kaleida, meeting the increased staffing requirements included in its tentative labor agreement with its main unions won't be easy.

A decaying former church on Lafayette Avenue is slated for demolition.

Kaleida and the unions representing more than 6,000 of its workers reached an agreement on a three-year contract, averting what could have been a devastating strike.

There are more delays at a Dunkirk drug manufacturing plant, this time from new operator ImmunityBio, which took over the plant built with $200 million in state funds, from Athenex.

A Buffalo staffing company agreed to a $550,000 settlement to an employment discrimination lawsuit.

The old Lion Brewery building on Jefferson Avenue is set to become apartments and a fine arts community center.

Buffalo-based investment firm Lorraine Capital has bought a manufacturer with operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

SUNY-Erie Community College is transferring 57 acres of its South Campus to the state for use as a staging area during Bills stadium construction.

The state is coming up with $25 million to help Kaleida close its big budget gap.

There was plenty of competition for the first licenses to operate a store to sell marijuana in the state's legalized market.

Workers at food supplier Sysco went on strike in Depew and across parts of upstate New York.

A developer has been picked for a pilot program to build homes on vacant lots on Adams Street in Buffalo, but overall interest was disappointing.

