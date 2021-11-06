Former Starbucks CEO to speak to Buffalo-area workers amid union push

Billionaire businessman and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will be in town and speak to Buffalo-area Starbucks employees at a "partner event" Saturday evening in a downtown hotel, according to an announcement sent to employees.
"Hey partners, super excited to see you at our partner event on Saturday," Deanna Pusatier, regional director of operations for Starbucks, said in a video to employees that was shared on social media. "Oh, and I just found out who our special guest is. It's our very own Howard Schultz. See you there."
Schultz's visit comes just days before workers at three Buffalo-area stores – Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, and Camp Road in Hamburg – will be mailed ballots to begin voting in a union election that has implications for one of the nation's largest food chains. If the employees unionize with Workers United, the three Buffalo stores would become the very first corporate-owned Starbucks locations in the U.S. to do so successfully.
Gary J. Bonadonna Jr., a Workers United official in Rochester, confirmed that employees have been informed of Schultz's visit. He also confirmed Starbucks closed Buffalo-area stores at 3 p.m. Saturday so workers could attend.
In thirty minutes, Starbucks is shutting down all of its Buffalo stores, telling partners to go to an event with Howard Schultz. How do the shareholders feel about losing all that revenue in what is typically our most profitable launch/earnings quarter? #tobeapartner pic.twitter.com/Lhp20xLBSJ— SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) November 6, 2021
Schultz, who was chairman and CEO of Starbucks from 1986 to 2000 and later from 2008 to 2017, has spoken out against unions before.
In his 1999 memoir, according to several published reports that quote the book, Schultz wrote, "I was convinced that under my leadership, employees would come to realize that I would listen to their concerns. If they had faith in me and my motives, they wouldn't need a union."
Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment about the event Saturday.
Schultz is not the first well-known Starbucks executive to visit Buffalo.
When the Starbucks Workers United campaign started at the end of August, high-ranking Starbucks executives, including its executive vice president of U.S. retail and Canada, Rossann Williams, flew to Buffalo and began spending significant time in stores.
They held what they called "listening sessions" with workers that the company and workers said focused on union issues.
If the effort is successful, Buffalo would be home to the very first corporate-owned Starbucks in the U.S. to unionize.
Starbucks has denied any intimidation tactics and said the listening sessions have been in place at the company for decades. The company held roughly 2,000 of them across the country last year – 175 of which Williams attended herself, Starbucks said.
“Our storied success has come from our working directly together as partners, without a third party between us,” Starbucks said in a statement Oct. 29. “We remain focused on supporting our partners as well as maintaining open, transparent and direct conversations throughout the process.”
In the union push in Buffalo, which has gotten national attention, the workers got a win Oct. 28, when the National Labor Relations Board ruled employees at the three Buffalo-area stores could hold store-by-store votes to unionize. Starbucks had argued that a multifacility unit of 20 Buffalo-area stores was the smallest appropriate unit.
The partner event Saturday, according to an email sent out by Pusatier at 5:21 a.m., will be held at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.
"As an honored long-standing Starbucks tradition, we will come together as partners for a moment of connection with a special guest," the email reads.
In the union election, ballots will be mailed to workers' homes on Wednesday and must be returned by Dec. 8. The National Labor Relations Board will count the ballots on Dec. 9. Bargaining could begin as early as the next day.
