Former Starbucks CEO to speak to Buffalo-area workers amid union push

In the union push in Buffalo, which has gotten national attention, the workers got a win Oct. 28, when the National Labor Relations Board ruled employees at the three Buffalo-area stores could hold store-by-store votes to unionize. Starbucks had argued that a multifacility unit of 20 Buffalo-area stores was the smallest appropriate unit.

The partner event Saturday, according to an email sent out by Pusatier at 5:21 a.m., will be held at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

"As an honored long-standing Starbucks tradition, we will come together as partners for a moment of connection with a special guest," the email reads.

In the union election, ballots will be mailed to workers' homes on Wednesday and must be returned by Dec. 8. The National Labor Relations Board will count the ballots on Dec. 9. Bargaining could begin as early as the next day.