Former Starbucks CEO speaks to Buffalo-area workers amid union push

Billionaire businessman and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz spoke to the coffee chain's Western New York employees at a "partner event" Saturday evening in a downtown Buffalo hotel, just days before workers at three area Starbucks locations will begin voting in a union election that has drawn nationwide attention.

For the event, Starbucks closed its 20 corporate-owned stores in the Buffalo market at 3 p.m. and paid workers who attended the event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. By 5 p.m., employees steadily trickled in the front entrance, greeted by other workers with their green Starbucks aprons on.

The event was closed to the media. At about 7:45 p.m., after the event had concluded, a Starbucks spokesperson sent The Buffalo News a letter from Schultz, which "encapsulates what took place today."

In the letter to employees, in which Schultz said he was writing from Buffalo, he dives into how he built Starbucks around the idea of a "for-profit company imbued with love, social conscience and shared success based on shared responsibility." He wrote that the company's rituals have for many years included forums such as the one held Saturday in Buffalo.