A former executive at Pegula Sports + Entertainment is joining the leadership group for Major League Pickleball.

Bruce Popko has been named chief operating ofﬁcer for MLP. He departed PSE as its COO in 2019 as part of a few-year leadership shakeup by the company that runs the everyday affairs of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres for owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

He, and newly named CEO Julio DePietro, will be tasked with leveraging their experience in ﬁnance, media and sports business to grow new business sponsorships and revenue streams for MLP, while helping the league appeal to new audiences. Pickleball is ranked as America’s fastest-growing sport.

Since the league was founded in 2021, MLP has expanded from eight to 24 teams, and has an array of celebrity and professional athlete team owners, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is part of the Los Angeles Mad Drops ownership group.

“The additions of Julio and Bruce signify another landmark step forward in the evolution of Major League Pickleball,” said MLP Founder Steve Kuhn. “They both bring an incredible pedigree, leadership ability, and valued perspective to MLP and the sport of pickleball.”

Popko has worked in the sports industry for 30 years, specializing in revenue generation, merchandise and licensing, media rights and marketing integration. He will also strategize with the league’s franchises to establish best practices and in additional business development.

“One of the things that I’ve learned over the years in sports is that the most avid fans are those fans that participate in the sport directly, and that’s why I love this sport so much, because we have such a great running start,” Popko told CNBC.

After departing PSE, Popko went on to become COO at Gioia Capital, a capital investment firm focused on acquiring and managing local, family-owned businesses through a shared-service model.

He had joined the Bills in 2009 from International Management Group, where he was a senior vice president following a role as director of sales and business development for IMG Golf. He’s also worked with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets, as well as with the National Football League headquarters.

Popko was named the Bills' chief revenue officer in 2014 and moved to PSE 10 months later as executive vice president of business development. Three years later, he was promoted to COO at PSE, where he oversaw day-to-day operations and worked on major initiatives, including the company’s relationship with Labatt USA that led to the redevelopment of an industrial building next to the Sabres’ parking ramp into the Labatt House.

In May 2018 – less than a year before his dismissal, Popko had joined Kim Pegula in taking the lead on the Bills' long-term new stadium planning. A $1.54 billion new stadium project is now going forward, with completion slated for 2026.