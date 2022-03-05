Former piano key factory in Tonawanda destined for lofts, coworking space

If living in an old factory seems a bit off-key, there's a project in the works in the Town of Tonawanda that could change your tune.
A portion of a century-old industrial complex just over the Buffalo border from Riverside is poised to become an apartment building. The project would bring new residents to the former Wood & Brooks Co. facility that once produced over 125,000 piano keys and mechanisms each year.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
Michael Wopperer – a vice president at Frontier Insulation Contractors, whose family owns the business and property at 2101 Kenmore Ave. – wants to convert part of the nearly 13-acre site and complex into 44 market-rate apartments, coworking offices for contractors and a vocational training facility.
The $20 million project would bring new activity to a long-vacant site, while creating a new living option in an industrial part of Tonawanda adjacent to Buffalo's Riverside residential neighborhood.
It would revive a property with a unique history and prominent identity in that area – where it was known as the building with the metal elephants on top.
“It’s an area that’s been neglected. There really hasn’t been much going on,” Wopperer said. “We want to really turn this area around, and hopefully a $20 million investment will be the beginning of that.”
Factory once made 100,000 keys a year
Formed in 1901 by Charles Raymond Wood and M.S. Brooks, Wood & Brooks made ivory keys, keyboards and piano actions.
Wood acquired two other companies in 1905 and 1910, expanded the factory complex, and was soon making 100,000 keys annually at its peak prior to World War II. During the war, the factory briefly switched to producing, among other things, the Higgins boat landing craft that played a key role in Allied landings on D-Day.
At its height, the third-generation business employed 300 in Tonawanda and 400 in Rockford, Ill., and its customers included Steinway, Wurlitzer and Everett. By 1954, it was one of only two piano key makers in the country, and one of the largest ivory importers.
But it was sold twice in the late 1950s and began a 10-year decline before it closed in 1970. That's when the land was acquired by Frontier, which has been owned by the Wopperers for four generations.
Latest plans call for 44 lofts
Support Local Journalism
The sprawling site contains 10 buildings with 262,798 square feet of space. That includes the original four-story red brick building where Wood & Brooks started, as well as the connected six-story concrete factory that was constructed later.
That taller building and a connected one-story section fronting on Kenmore are the focus of the adaptive-reuse project, while the original building and another one-story section could be redeveloped in a potential second phase.
Those four structures – including the original building – have been largely vacant for years, except for some first-floor offices and occasional use as warehouse storage for Frontier and Thermal Foams, which occupies a wood shop and other buildings on the other side of the property.
Over the last three years, the 33-year-old Wopperer began eyeing the potential for redevelopment.
"You just kind of look around, and there's apartments going up left and right. So we thought it would be a good idea," he said.
The plan by Kideney Architects and Tredo Engineers originally called for 55 loft-style apartments in the six-story building.
Meanwhile, the first floor – including the separate structure – would have included small commercial offices and conference rooms, as flexible coworking or incubator space for contractors.
In recent weeks, though, an organization that specializes in workforce development for the building trades approached Wopperer about leasing space in the building for its adult learning program, bringing students and contractors under one roof.
That prompted him to convert the second floor to commercial space instead, reducing the apartment count to 44.
Now the offices and coworking space would be on the second floor, while the vocational program would take up half the ground level with its training rooms and labs to teach carpentry, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and even barbering.
Wopperer hopes to have a firm commitment from the potential tenant – whom he would not identify – by late March.
“We’re not a typical developer who’s looking to buy this and turn it into something this building isn’t made for,” Wopperer said. “We’re embracing this neighborhood. We’re building a very blue-collar space.”
The building still has original maple wood flooring and beams, brick walls, coal boilers, large factory windows, sliding industrial doors on rails, and an old wooden lift elevator with metal grates that will be restored or replicated to display the history.
“This has been one gigantic puzzle piece for the architects and engineers. It’s just so unique,” Wopperer said. “It’ll be cool to see this building come back to life.”