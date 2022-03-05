Former piano key factory in Tonawanda destined for lofts, coworking space

If living in an old factory seems a bit off-key, there's a project in the works in the Town of Tonawanda that could change your tune.

A portion of a century-old industrial complex just over the Buffalo border from Riverside is poised to become an apartment building. The project would bring new residents to the former Wood & Brooks Co. facility that once produced over 125,000 piano keys and mechanisms each year.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Michael Wopperer – a vice president at Frontier Insulation Contractors, whose family owns the business and property at 2101 Kenmore Ave. – wants to convert part of the nearly 13-acre site and complex into 44 market-rate apartments, coworking offices for contractors and a vocational training facility.

The $20 million project would bring new activity to a long-vacant site, while creating a new living option in an industrial part of Tonawanda adjacent to Buffalo's Riverside residential neighborhood.

It would revive a property with a unique history and prominent identity in that area – where it was known as the building with the metal elephants on top.