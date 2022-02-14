Former Hispanic Seventh-Day Adventist Church to become apartments on West Side

A Clarence building contractor wants to convert a boxy former Seventh-Day Adventist church on Buffalo's West Side into eight apartments – if he can get a zoning variance to allow that density on the corner site.

Patrick McNamara, of R.E. McNamara Inc., is buying a three-story house at 213 Vermont St., which has been home to the Buffalo Hispanic Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Built in 1885, the 6,452-square-foot structure features two different colors and styles of red brick on its facade, with an arched doorway, arched window openings on the second level, and a slate-gray mansard roof on the third floor.

McNamara, who has the property under contract, plans to rehab the entire building into an apartment building. But he says he needs to have the density of units to maximize income and justify the purchase and renovation.

Plans by Elev8 Architecture call for three units on each of the first two floors, with two more on the third, ranging in size from 570 to 915 square feet.

The project will be considered by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday.

