Former Hideaway Bay restaurant targeted for glamping reuse

"We did not get anything that we felt was going to be the best use of the site and the best outcome for the community," said Gina Paradis, executive director of the land bank. "So we kind of held back, and when the fire happened, that changed the characteristics of the site and what it would accommodate as well."

Instead of making it easier, by destroying the dilapidated structure, the fire complicated the situation and restricted what could be done. That's because the DEC would have allowed reuse of more of the property when the building was still standing. An entirely new project is subject to the Coastal Erosion Zone, which runs through the middle of the land, to protect the lakefront.

That capped how much construction Cullen and his group could do, and pushed the project toward the back of the property.

Cullen is now working with the DEC to do environmental reclamation along the shoreline, as part of his development, Paradis said.

"Kevin was just great about being flexible and nimble with his project and the scope and the design of it," she said. "He’s very, very environmentally responsible and interested in being a good environmental steward on the lakefront."

