William Hochul, the husband of Gov. Kathy Hochul, will be leaving his position as senior vice president and general counsel at Delaware North – a job that at times drew criticism due to the company’s connections to the Buffalo Bills and the state's dealings with the team.

Hochul’s departure is part of a “long-planned succession process,” said Frank Mendicino, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Delaware North. His last day will be Aug. 15.

He has not shared his plans for a new job, according to Delaware North.

“We are deeply appreciative of his contributions to Delaware North and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Mendicino said.

After 30 years as a federal prosecutor, Hochul found a new home at Delaware North in 2016. Before that, he had spent six years serving as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

As his wife ascended in the political world, first in Congress then as lieutenant governor in the Cuomo administration, he became a strategic advisor to one of Buffalo’s largest companies.

But he could never truly leave the spotlight with Delaware North’s longtime hospitality and retail and sales contract with the Bills.

Hochul guided Delaware North through many matters across its global footprint. He brought an especially important voice for the company during the pandemic, when much of Delaware North’s business shut down.

Delaware North recovered to have its biggest year yet in 2022, as sporting events returned to full capacity and the company broadened its portfolio.

“His leadership and counsel were critical during the height of the pandemic, as we navigated continuously changing requirements across our diverse geographic footprint, and his strategic direction has had a major impact on our subsequent rebound and recovery,” Mendicino said in a statement.

However, Delaware North recently lost the concessions contact it held for 30 years with the Bills, despite talk of an unfair advantage the company may have with Hochul working there and his wife negotiating the stadium deal. The Bills received $600 million from the state to go toward the construction of a $1.54 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

At one point, Delaware North released a statement saying Hochul and the firm had no role in the Bills stadium negotiations with the state and Erie County.

Legends, the consulting company with a growing footprint with the Bills, earned the contract for food and beverage at Highmark Stadium and will take over hospitality services from Delaware North starting when the new stadium opens in 2026. Legends has already taken over sales and retail services.

Tim McEvoy, the company’s deputy general counsel, will assume Hochul’s role. There will also be an expanded role for Rylan Rawlins as deputy general counsel.

“Delaware North remains focused on our work providing world-class culinary, hospitality, retail and gaming experiences to our millions of guests around the world,” Medicino said.