Former 43North company going public after deal with firm backed by private-equity

A former 43North company specializing in bus ride-sharing for events is going public later this year.

Rally, which won $500,000 in the 2019 43North startup contest, entered into a business combination agreement with Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. The merger was announced Wednesday.

New York City-based Rally allows people traveling to the same destination, like a concert, sporting event or festival, to book rides on luxury coach buses. ATA is what's known as a special purpose acquisition company, or a "blank check company," which is a company formed to acquire or merge with existing companies and raise money through taking them public on Wall Street.

The deal will lead to a substantial payday for Rally's founders and investors – as well as 43North.

The transaction with ATA values Rally at $208 million. The total value of shares that will be issued to Rally's stockholders when it goes public is expected to be around $165 million. 43North has 5% equity in Rally, which is part of the deal all winning companies agree to when they accept money from 43North.

Unlike some 43North companies that keep offices or employees in Buffalo after their win, Rally doesn't have a presence in the city anymore and its cofounders, Numaan Akram and Siheun Song, have left Buffalo.

But, the company does operate ridesharing in Western New York. In 2018, Rally partnered with Pegula Sports and Entertainment to become the official fan shuttle of the Buffalo Bills. On game day, fans from more than 35 locations, like Niagara Falls, Rochester and parts of Canada, can book buses through Rally to bring them to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Since it was founded in 2015, Rally has completed 1.6 million rides across the U.S. and other countries such as Canada, Germany and Mexico. Rally has around 3,000 small bus companies it partners with to offer rides.

"We are defining what 'middle-mile' transportation means for the ongoing mobility revolution," Rally CEO Akram said. "Whether it’s through community ride-shares to event venues or daily intercity travel, we provide riders with a flexible, modern experience; one that lets them book, track and stay connected with ease, while minimizing their carbon footprint."

Rally also helps fleet owners by "automating the business of buses," he said. "We’ve all seen how small innovations disrupt entire mobility industries like taxis and rental cars; Rally is applying these principles to the private bus industry."

Rally plans to use the money from the transaction to launch additional routes and improve existing ones.

The transaction between Rally and ATA is expected to close during the final quarter of the year. Akram will continue to lead the company.

