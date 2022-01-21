Forestview Restaurant owner plans Lancaster apartment project in its place

Lancaster’s Forestview Restaurant may be converted into a three-story apartment building with a bank branch next door.

Forestview owner George Peppes wants to tear down the 8,000-square-foot retail building at 4781 Transit Road and replace it with a 27,000-square-foot mixed-use building. That’s north of the intersection with French Road, between William and Clinton streets.

Plans by architect David Sutton show the new structure would contain 14 apartments and 8,200 square feet of first-floor commercial space, with potentially six different entrances – two of which would have columns on either side. “Ample” surface parking would also be included.

A separate 2,000-square-foot bank branch with a drive-thru would be erected next door.

The property is zoned as general commercial, but the developer is seeking to rezone it as “multifamily residential mixed-use district.”

The Lancaster Planning Board reviewed the project on Wednesday, and recommended approval of the rezoning. Site plan review will come later.