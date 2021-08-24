Foreclosure prevention campaign to host drive-up info sessions

The 2,574-square-foot house had been abandoned by its former owner three years ago, in the face of a defaulted mortgage and likely foreclosure. But the Oklahoma lender hadn't taken possession, so the home just sat and rotted away, its roof eventually caving in and causing its outer walls to buckle.

The lender, MidFirst Bank of Oklahoma City, wasn't subject to the state's zombie property law because it did so little business in New York. But after the home was broken into, and the structural concerns became apparent, the bank cooperated with local officials to secure the home, fast-track a foreclosure with special permission during the pandemic, and get the house taken down safely before it could collapse on its own.

"This is not typically a solution that we look for. We’re always trying to get to properties prior to a demolition needing to happen. But unfortunately, this property was too far gone by the time it was reported to us," said Kate Lockhart, director of the vacant and abandoned property program at the law center.