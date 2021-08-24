Foreclosure prevention campaign to host drive-up info sessions

As a giant yellow excavator from Hannah Demolition tore into the derelict and sagging house on Broadway Tuesday morning, Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and leaders from the Village of Sloan looked on with both sadness and relief: their effort to tackle the scourge of zombie homes had scored a pyrrhic victory.
While a home that had once been occupied could no longer be saved, it would at least also no longer threaten the safety of neighbors or the value of their neighborhood.
"We have a dilapidated property, and that’s giving it a compliment, it’s in such disrepair," Kearns said, just before the Hannah Demolition crew began its work. "It's a very dangerous situation, on a main thoroughfare, where people walk by it on a daily basis, people like our post office workers and even children in the neighborhood."
Kearns, together with the Western New York Law Center and other partners, has been leading a county-wide charge to prevent homes from being neglected and falling into disrepair without anyone taking responsibility for them – a situation known as a "zombie" home.
That's when a homeowner facing foreclosure has left but the lender doesn't take control, leaving the home in limbo. And it's what had happened at 2331 Broadway, at the corner of Crocker Street, across from the Sloan Medical Center and a massive hub of railroad tracks.
The 2,574-square-foot house had been abandoned by its former owner three years ago, in the face of a defaulted mortgage and likely foreclosure. But the Oklahoma lender hadn't taken possession, so the home just sat and rotted away, its roof eventually caving in and causing its outer walls to buckle.
The lender, MidFirst Bank of Oklahoma City, wasn't subject to the state's zombie property law because it did so little business in New York. But after the home was broken into, and the structural concerns became apparent, the bank cooperated with local officials to secure the home, fast-track a foreclosure with special permission during the pandemic, and get the house taken down safely before it could collapse on its own.
"This is not typically a solution that we look for. We’re always trying to get to properties prior to a demolition needing to happen. But unfortunately, this property was too far gone by the time it was reported to us," said Kate Lockhart, director of the vacant and abandoned property program at the law center.
Officials said the cooperation by MidFirst shows that the effort by Kearns and the law center to draw attention to such properties - known as their Zombies Initiative - continues to gain steam and is reaching a new level of cooperation. "We have gone from shaming banks to bringing banks to the table and working together as a team," Kearns said.
As a result of their outreach to communities and code enforcement officers, the zombie group now has a database of more than 4,000 properties in the county that may be vacant, abandoned or at risk of foreclosure. Officials now plan to try to contact all the owners and assess the status of each home.
And Kearns urged courts to be proactive and efficient. "We are expecting an onslaught of foreclosures in the community," Kearns said. "This is a problem that we’ve warned people about."
Meanwhile, Erie County residents who are struggling with their mortgage or taxes can get free and confidential assistance this week during a pair of "drive-up" informational events offered as part of the related "Stay in Your Home" campaign. Kearns noted that homeowners have the right to stay in their homes until a foreclosure is completed.
The campaign will hold the events outside the Erie County Auto Bureaus in the Town of Tonawanda and Cheektowaga. The Tonawanda program will be held at 2309 Eggert Road, from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26, while the drive-up in Cheektowaga will be at 2122 George Urban Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28.
For information, go to stayinyourhomewny.com or call 716-828-8429.