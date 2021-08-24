Foreclosure prevention campaign to host drive-up info sessions as zombie home is demolished

"This is not typically a solution that we look for. We’re always trying to get to properties prior to a demolition needing to happen. But unfortunately, this property was too far gone by the time it was reported to us," said Kate Lockhart, director of the vacant and abandoned property program at the law center. "This is just an excellent example of what can happen through collaboration, so we’re really excited to see this building come down today."

Officials said the cooperation by MidFirst shows that the effort by Kearns and the law center to draw attention to such properties - known as their Zombies Initiative - continues to gain steam and is reaching a new level of cooperation. "We have gone from shaming banks to bringing banks to the table and working together as a team," Kearns said. "People are working together to clean up blight in their neighborhood."

As a result of their outreach to communities and code enforcement officers, the zombie group now has a database of more than 4,000 properties in the county that may be vacant, abandoned or at risk of foreclosure. Officials now plan to try to contact all the owners and assess the status of each home.