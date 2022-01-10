Ford Motor seeks Hamburg IDA tax breaks for $35M in equipment purchases

Ford said the Buffalo plant vies with seven other similar facilities, but "it is at a competitive disadvantage" compared with those that are more integrated directly with an assembly plant, because the stampings produced in Buffalo have to be shipped, adding freight costs.

"There is extreme competition within the company, specifically among stamping plants, to address new product development and secure new business," the company wrote. "Ford's investment in the (plant) has been significant in recent years, and we would like to see more investment going forward; securing the HIDA tax exemption goes a long way in staying competitive within the Ford system."

If approved, it would be the third such tax incentive granted to the company by the Hamburg IDA in the last decade – once every five years – but would also be the largest to date. The previous round from 2016, which just expired, authorized $24 million in tax-free purchases, or $4.8 million a year.

+3 Upgrade helps Hamburg Ford plant put its stamp on vehicles The plant along Route 5 is in the midst of an extensive upgrade, thanks to $150 million in new investment. Among the other vehicles the plant supports is the aluminum-bodied F-150 truck, a showroom